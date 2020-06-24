Apoptosis Assays Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Apoptosis Assays Market is segmented by Product (Instruments, Assay Kits (Caspase assays, DNA Fragmentation Assays, Annexin V and Cell Permeability Assays, Mitochondrial Assays), Reagents, Microplates), By Detection Technology (Flow Cytometry, Cell
• The Global Apoptosis Assays Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Apoptosis is an active process characterized by cell shrinkage, nuclear and cytoplasmic condensation, chromatin fragmentation, and phagocytosis of the apoptotic cell. Apoptosis is controlled cell ablation occurs naturally as it is a part of the cell lifecycle. It is observed through flow cytometry, spectrometry, and various other techniques in research institutes, diagnostic laboratories. Several essays are used to detect apoptosis in cell populations, such as caspase assays, DNA fragmentation assays, cell permeability assays, mitochondrial assays, among others.
Market Dynamics
• The global apoptosis assays market is growing due to factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, rising funding for cancer research, and increasing cell-based research.
• Several diseases, such as cancers, autoimmune diseases and neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's Huntington's, and ALS, demonstrate either a failure of apoptosis to eliminate harmful cells or the inappropriate activation of apoptosis leading to loss of essential cells. The rising prevalence of cancer is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer accounts for 13% of deaths globally every year. Moreover, a 70% increase in cancer incidences is anticipated over the next couple of decades and the global geriatric population is anticipated to nearly double from 12% to 22%, from 2015 to 2022. The incidence of all cancer types worldwide is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2015-2030. The mortality rate of cancers is likely to increase at a higher rate compared to the incidence rate during 2015-2030, at a CAGR of 2.6%. Apoptosis is an energy-dependent enzymatic cell suicide process that involves the activation of caspases. The ability of tumor cells to elude apoptosis is a hallmark of most types of cancer. Apoptosis plays an important role in developmental mechanisms, such as preventing the overgrowth of neuronal cell lineages in the developing brain and regulating interdigital spacing in limb development. Hence, the market for apoptosis assay is growing with the rising prevalence of cancer cases.
• Also, Increasing developments in apoptosis-modulating drugs are driving the growth of the apoptosis assays market during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2019, BOC Sciences, a New York-based supplier of various biochemicals such as inhibitors, APIs, metabolites, and impurities, launched cell apoptosis assay service for scientists engaged in drug discovery research.
• Continuous efforts in cell-based research studies are one of the major factors boosting the growth of the apoptosis assay market. Assay development has become a critical part of hit discovery, even though pharmaceutical companies approach drug discovery in various ways. With high-throughput screening (HTS) and based on improved cell death assays, the discovery of disease-modifying therapeutics has been made possible for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, whose progression cannot be slowed down by any current therapies.
• Governments of various countries and several private entities globally are spending high amounts on cell-based research studies. For instance, in 2017, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) invested US$ 1.7 billion for stem cell research. Hence, with rising investments, the market is growing globally.
• However, the high cost of detection technology and huge capital investments are hindering the growth of the apoptosis assays market.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• By product, the apoptosis assays market is segmented into assay kits, reagents, instruments, and microplates. Among these, the assay kits segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to the repeated consumption of assays in various apoptosis procedures. the assay kits are further segmented into caspase assays, annexin V and cell permeability assays, DNA fragmentation assays, and mitochondrial assays. Manufacturers are innovating new assay kits which boosts the growth of this segment. For instance, in January 2019, Abbkine launched a TUNEL apoptosis detection kit (orange fluorescence) which provides all the essential components with an optimized assay protocol, suitable for fluorescence microplate reader, fluorescence microscopy, or flow cytometer.
• Based on detection technology, the apoptosis assays market is segmented into cell imaging and microscopy, flow cytometry, spectrophotometry, and others. The cell imaging and microscopy segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to its rising adoption of cell imaging and microscopy in diagnostic laboratories, drug discovery applications, and basic research. On the other hand, flow cytometry accounted for the largest market share in 2018, as it offers flexibility, and quantitative, cell type-specific, and single-cell data. Flow cytometry allows scientists to correlate an individual cell’s apoptosis status with other features, like surface or intracellular markers.
Market Geographical Analysis
• North America is dominating the global apoptosis assays market accounting for largest market share in 2018, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing number of scientific studies conducted across the region, growing support of government bodies in the form of research investments, and the availability of high-quality infrastructure for research & development. Also, growing cell-based research and development of apoptosis-modulating drugs and increasing R&D investments by major players and healthcare spending in North America are other factors contributing to this market.
• The Asia-Pacific apoptosis assays market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases in this region, large patient population, growing healthcare spending, the large number of growth opportunities in this region.
Market Competitive Landscape
• The Apoptosis Assays market is competitive with players focusing on the development of new drugs to gain a significant market share. Some of the major players include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Techne Corporation, Promega Corporation, Abcam PLC, Biotek Instruments, among others.
• The key players are adopting various growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations which are contributing to the growth of the Apoptosis Assays market globally. For instance,
• On October 31st, 2019, BioTek launched a set of quantitative assay apps to simplify detection-based applications. The new Quantitative Assay Apps are powered through Gen5™ Data Analysis Software and are compatible with BioTek microplate readers equipped with the relevant detection mode, including the popular Cytation™ and Synergy™ multi-mode readers.
• In 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched Multiskan Sky Microplate Spectrophotometer.
• In 2017, Becton, Dickinson and Company acquired C.R Bard (US). This acquisition advanced BD’s product offerings and global reach.
• In 2018, GE Healthcare Life Sciences opened a new production facility in Pasching, Austria. The newly built manufacturing site will help to strengthen product supply for biopharmaceutical companies in Europe.
