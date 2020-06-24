Apheresis Market, Size, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027
Global Apheresis Market is segmented By Product (Apheresis Devices, Plasma Separators, Plasma Component Separators, Immunoadsorption Columns, Plasma Perfusion Columns, Hemoperfusion Columns, Apheresis Disposables), By Technology (Centrifugation, Intermitt
• The Global Apheresis Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Increase in hematological disorders and technological advancements are the major factors driving the global Apheresis market. Risks associated with apheresis are going to hamper the market growth.
• Global Apheresis market is segmented by product, by technology, by procedure and by application. By product the market is segmented as Apheresis Devices and Apheresis Disposables. By technology the market is segmented as Centrifugation and Membrane Seperation. By procedure the market is sub segmented into Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, Leukapheresis and Others. By application the market is segmented into Neurological Disorders, Blood Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Renal Disorders, Autoimmune Disorders and Others.
• North America region is expected to have a dominant share over the forecast period. The growth is supported by increasing incidences of cardiovascular and hematological disorders and technological advancements.
Market Dynamics
• The global market for the Apheresis market is primarily driven by increasing number of hematological disorders around the world.
• Apheresis is a medical procedure that involves removing whole blood from a donor or patient and separating the blood into individual components so that one particular component can be removed. The remaining blood components then are re-introduced back into the bloodstream of the patient or donor.
• Hematologic diseases or disorders of the blood and blood-forming organs, afflict millions of people globally. In addition to blood cell cancers, hematologic diseases include rare genetic disorders, anemia, conditions related to HIV, sickle cell disease, and complications from chemotherapy or transfusions.
• According to World Cancer Research Fund, leukemia effected 437,033 individuals in 2018 and constitutes 2.6% of the total number of cancer incidences globally.
• Leukemia is a blood cancer caused by a rise in the number of white blood cells in the body. Apheresis is one of the most common treatment method for leukemia. Cytapheresis a type of apheresis procedure is the removal of specific cellular components from a patient or collection of cellular components from blood of a donor. Cytapheresis is known as leukapheresis where white blood cells (WBC) are separated from the blood.
• Many chemotherapy drugs can temporarily impair blood cell production in the marrow and depress immune system functions. The defected blood cells can be replaced by blood transfusion from healthy donors which are collected by apheresis.
• Many other hematological disorders are treated with apheresis technique such as sickle cell anemia. Red blood cell exchange is used to treat or sometimes prevent serious complications of sickle cell disease, such as stroke and acute chest syndrome. In red blood cell exchange, diseased or abnormal red blood cells are removed by apheresis and then replaced by donor red blood cells.
• Red blood cells that are abnormal in shape, size or function, or that are too numerous, can deprive bodily tissues of oxygen or prevent oxygen from reaching the tissues. Lack of oxygen causes damage to cells and organs and may result in pain, anemia, stroke or kidney failure. Red blood cells apheresis helps treat these problems.
• Red blood cells exchanges are also used to treat certain infections affecting red blood cells, such as malaria, or may be used in ABO-incompatible bone marrow transplants.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• The Plasmapheresis segment of Global Apheresis Market is valued at US$ YY Million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of YY% over the forecast period to reach US$ YY Million by 2026.
• The collective revenue of Plasmapheresis segment is expected to generate US$ YY Million during 2020-2027.
• The Plasmapheresis segment holds YY% of the market share in 2018, and is expected to be YY% by 2026, for Global Apheresis Market by Procedure.
• Plasmapheresis is a process that filters the blood and removes harmful antibodies. It is a procedure done similarly to dialysis; however, it specifically removes antibodies from the plasma portion of the blood.
• Antibodies against blood proteins can lead to rejection after a blood-type incompatible transplant. In severe cases, this could cause the kidney transplant to fail. Plasmapheresis before transplant removes antibodies against the donor blood-type from the recipient, so they can’t attack and damage the donated kidney.
• Kidney transplant is the most desired and cost-effective modality of renal replacement therapy for patients with irreversible chronic kidney failure. According to National Institute of Health (NIH), Chronic Kidney Disease has a high global prevalence with a consistent estimated global prevalence of between 11 to 13% with the majority stage 3.
• Increase in cases of chronic kidney diseases leads to increase in kidney transplants worldwide. Earlier a recipient can receive kidney only from the same blood group which led to delay in finding a proper donor. Delay in transplant was responsible for increased mortality.
• Due to plasmapheresis procedure a recipient can receive a kidney from a donor of a different blood type. This procedure is currently being provided at a growing number of transplant centers.
• Patients with rare causes of kidney disease such as Wegner’s granulomatosis or Goodpasture syndrome also undergo plasmapheresis to treat their disease.
• The American Society for Apheresis (ASFA) suggests plasmapheresis for critically ill patients with a variety of primary neurological disorders. The ASFA recommends plasmapheresis as a first line treatment in Acute Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (Guillain-Barre Syndrome), Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy, Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections and Sydenham’s Chorea (PANDAS), Multiple Sclerosis, and Myasthenia Gravis.
• Plasmapheresis is also used as treatment in hyperviscosity syndromes, including myeloma. These conditions cause the blood to thicken, which can lead to organ damage or a stroke.
Market Geographical Analysis
• The North America segment of Apheresis Market is valued at US$ YY Million in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of YY% over the forecast period to reach US$ YY Million by 2026.
• The collective revenue of North America segment is expected to generate US$ YY Million during 2020-2027.
• The North America segment holds YY% of the market share in 2018, and is expected to be YY% by 2026, for Global Apheresis Market by Region.
• The North America Market consists of the US, Canada and Mexico.
• North America is dominating the market due to increased prevalence of chronic lifestyle related diseases in the region, increase in demand of blood components, technological advancements in the field and favorable government policies.
• Chronic kidney disease causes more deaths than breast cancer or prostate cancer in the region. It is the under-recognized public health crisis. It affects an estimated 37 million people in the U.S. that is equivalent to 15% of the adult population or more than one in seven adults. The high prevalence of obesity, hypertension and diabetes are some of the reasons that are causing chronic kidney disease.
• Kidney transplant is considered the best treatment option for people facing kidney failure because it can increase the chances of living a longer, healthier life.
• Kidney rejection is a normal reaction of the body when a new kidney is placed in a person's body. The body sees the transplanted organ as a threat and tries to attack it. The immune system makes antibodies to try to kill the new organ, not realizing that the transplanted kidney is beneficial. These antibodies can be removed with apheresis hence decreasing the chance of kidney rejection.
• Due to apheresis kidney can be donated by any blood group donor thus reducing the wait time for transplant.
• Over the past decade, the US has witnessed a growth in incidences of lymphomas. According to estimates from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, an estimated 172,910 people in the country were expected to be diagnosed with myeloma, lymphoma, or leukemia in 2017. The survival rate in these cases is traditionally meager.
• Considering this, much more emphasis has been placed on improving treatment standards, which is likely to translate into higher demand for platelets and plasma for therapies and other treatment purposes. The increased use of plasma-derived biopharma drugs is driving demand for plasma-based therapies and related plasmapheresis devices.
• Haemonetics, Cerus Corporation and Terumo are among the companies that have launched technologically advanced plasmapheresis products such as to improve quality and compliance and increase productivity in plasma collection centers, Haemonetics offers the new NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system. Its open design empowers bidirectional connectivity to donor management systems, facilitating automated collection process programming and automated end-of-process documentation.
