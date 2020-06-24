All Super Street Fighter Video Arcade Games R-Released
Now available, all Super Street Fighter arcade games in one single arcade machine!
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 24, 2020 ) IN THE NEW AGE (inthenewage.com)
First, and foremost, if you were a teenager during the 1990’2, and even through much of the 2,000’s, you would have probably players a few Street Fighter arcade games in your time, however, let us not forget the Super Street Fighter arcade collection.
Look through every popular Super Street Fighter game ever created. Additionally, these amazing and memorable arcade games have once again been re-released in the all new Classic Arcade Game machine which included 4,500 video arcade games and sold by IN THE NEW AGE!
1. Super Street Fighter II Review:
The fourth official installment to the SF2 series, Super Street Fighter 2 makes a name for itself with the most updates the series has seen from a sequel to date. Four colorful new characters join the iconic roster, including: Cammy, Fei Long, Dee Jay, and T. Hawk. Of course, each of the newcomer’s fights on their own original background, complete with some very catchy BGMs. Other new additions include: New character selection screen art, reworked voice-acting, rebalanced characters, and updated sound effects & music. Returning characters have also been given a few new techniques.
Another notable feature unique to SSF2 is that each character had eight selectable colors... (which was pretty much the best "customization" options you could ask for in the early 90's!) Players can choose between a character's original color scheme, their color schemes from Champion ion and Hyper Fighting, or one of five new color schemes featured in the game. It might not seem like much to some, but color options go a long way when considering how long some people play Street Fighter. SSF2 also introduced a cool in-game "scoring system" which keeps track of combos, first attacks, reversals, and recoveries made by the player... yet another innovative and eye-catching fighting game feature of the time.
In addition to the standard single and 2-player game modes, Super Street Fighter II also features "Tournament Battle," an 8-player single-elimination tournament mode. In the arcades, this mode was only available when four SSF2 arcade cabinets were connected and all of them configured to the Tournament mode.
Tournament Battle consists of three sets of four simultaneous matches: the initial eliminations, the semifinals, and the finals. After the first set is over, the players are re-arranged accordingly based on their position: the winning players sent to either of the first two cabinets, whereas losing players sent to one of the other two. In the finals, the players competing for first place are sent to the first cabinet, the third-place players to the second cabinet, and so on.
2. Super Street Fighter II Turbo
Super Street Fighter II Turbo (also known as Super Street Fighter II Turbo: The Ultimate Championship) is a competitive fighting game released for the arcades by Capcom in Japan on February 23, 1994, in North America on February 23and March 26, 1994 (beta) and in Europe in March 1994 (beta). It is the fifth installment in the Street Fighter II sub-series of Street Fighter games, following Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers. Like its predecessor, it ran on the CP System II hardware.
Super Turbo introduced several new gameplay mechanics does not present in previous versions of Street Fighter II, including the addition of combination moves called super combos and air combos. It also introduced the secret character Akuma, who would go on to become a recurring character in later Street Fighter installments and other Capcom fighting games.
Super Turbo was originally ported to the 3DO Interactive Multiplayer, followed by the PlayStation and Sega Saturn (under the title of Super Street Fighter II Turbo: The Ultimate Championship) as part of the Street Fighter Collection, and for the Dreamcast in Japan under the title of Super Street Fighter II X for Matching Service. A remake of the game was released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 titled Super
3. Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix.
While not as much of a commercial success as previous iterations of the game, the game was well received by critics and had a huge impact on the competitive fighting game "e-sport" circuit. Super Street Fighter II Turbo is still played competitively over 20 years after its original release and is the oldest fighting game that still has an active competitive tournament scene throughout the world.
4. Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers
Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers is a fighting game produced by Capcom originally released as an arcade game in 1993. It is the fourth arcade version of Street Fighter II produced, following the original Street Fighter II, Street Fighter II': Champion ion, and Street Fighter II': Hyper Fighting. It was also Capcom's first game for the CP System II hardware, allowing for the inclusion of new graphics and audio over the previous versions. In addition to refining and balancing the existing character roster from the previous installments, Super Street Fighter II also introduced four new characters.
Super Street Fighter II was followed by Super Street Fighter II Turbo, a fifth version of Street Fighter II released in 1994, which further refined the balance between characters and introduced additional new features.
Gameplay:
Super Street Fighter II features a new scoring system which kept track of combos, first attacks, reversals and recoveries made by the player and awards the player with bonus points by performing such deeds.
Another improvement from previous games was the reversal, allowing quick recovery into an attack after landing on the ground or blocking, thus negating the opportunity in previous incarnations of "ticking" one's opponent (i.e., hitting an opponent with a light attack and immediately throwing during their block animation. This was notable against large character such as E. Honda).
The faster game speed introduced in Hyper Fighting was removed and the gameplay is tweakable by pushing the control stick left or right at the title screen, between 1 to 4 stars, with four being the fastest.
New dizzy animations were also added (such as angels and reapers). Grim Reapers signified a dizzy that would be difficult to recover from, stars or birds represented a standard recovery time dizzy, and angels represented a dizzy that could be escaped from quickly.
Other subtle changes took place with most of the characters: new moves were added and parameters of the moves were altered, generally making the game more balanced than its previous iterations.
The number of "re-dizzy" combos were greatly reduced. Such combos involve executing an unlockable combination on a dizzied character that results in the target character becoming dizzy again.
Most of the graphics from the previous Street Fighter II games were either redrawn or recolored. All the stages, face artwork, and the HUD feature all new graphics. The original opening sequence which featured two generic martial artists fighting in front of a crowd was replaced by a new opening featuring Ryu launching a Hadoken towards the screen.
New animation frames were drawn for all the characters for their basic and special moves, as well as new victory poses. For example, all four boss characters now have new animation frames for basic attacks (Vega and Sagat did not have jumping punches in the previous games), while Chun-Li now has a new animation for her Kikoken projectile technique. The music and sound effects were also remade and new voice samples were recorded for some of the characters. (i.e.: Ryu and Ken were given different voices) However, Ryu and Dhalsim still share the same groans when KO and when throwing the opponent.
Each character had available eight color schemes, depending on which button was pushed to select the character. Players could choose between a character's original color scheme, their color schemes from Champion ion and Hyper Fighting, or one of five new color schemes featured in the game.
5. Super Street Fighter 2 Tournament Battle
In addition to the standard single and two-player game modes, Super Street Fighter II also feature an exclusive eight-player single-elimination tournament mode dubbed Tournament Battle. This mode is only available when four Super Street Fighter II arcade game cabinets are connected and all of them configured to "Tournament" mode. The Tournament Mode consists of three sets of four simultaneous matches: the initial eliminations, the semifinals, and the finals. After the first set is over, the players are re-arranged accordingly based on their position: the winning players sent to either of the first two cabinets, whereas losing players sent to one of the other two. In the finals, the players competing for first place are sent to the first cabinet, the third-place players to the second cabinet, and so on.
Included in the Classic Arcade Game System, 4-player upright arcade machine is all Street Fighter and Super Street Fighter video games ever made:
• Street Fighter Alpha 2
• Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors' Dreams
• Street Fighter EX
• Street Fighter EX2
• Street Fighter EX2 Plus
• Street Fighter II-Champion Edition
• Street Fighter II-Champion Edition (Double K.O.)
• Street Fighter II-Champion Edition (Xiang Long)
• Street Fighter II-Hyper Fighting
• Street Fighter III 2nd Impact: Giant Attack
• Street Fighter III 3rd Strike: Fight for the Future
• Street Fighter III: New Generation
• Street Fighter II-Magic Delta Turbo
• Street Fighter II-The World Warrior
• Street Fighter Zero
• Street Fighter Zero 2
• Street Fighter Zero 3
• Street Fighter: The Movie
• Super Street Fighter
• Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo
• Super Street Fighter 2X
• Super Street Fighter 2
• Super Street Fighter 2 The New Challengers
• Super Street Fighter 2 The Tournament Battle
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
• Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
• Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
• Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
• Save money:
[When placing an order online or by telephone, use coupon code "save5" and get 5% off on most game room products including but not limited to; Arcade games, arcade machines, pinball machines, slot machines, jukeboxes, and game tables!]
IN THE NEW AGE (InTheNewAge.com)
First, and foremost, if you were a teenager during the 1990’2, and even through much of the 2,000’s, you would have probably players a few Street Fighter arcade games in your time, however, let us not forget the Super Street Fighter arcade collection.
Look through every popular Super Street Fighter game ever created. Additionally, these amazing and memorable arcade games have once again been re-released in the all new Classic Arcade Game machine which included 4,500 video arcade games and sold by IN THE NEW AGE!
1. Super Street Fighter II Review:
The fourth official installment to the SF2 series, Super Street Fighter 2 makes a name for itself with the most updates the series has seen from a sequel to date. Four colorful new characters join the iconic roster, including: Cammy, Fei Long, Dee Jay, and T. Hawk. Of course, each of the newcomer’s fights on their own original background, complete with some very catchy BGMs. Other new additions include: New character selection screen art, reworked voice-acting, rebalanced characters, and updated sound effects & music. Returning characters have also been given a few new techniques.
Another notable feature unique to SSF2 is that each character had eight selectable colors... (which was pretty much the best "customization" options you could ask for in the early 90's!) Players can choose between a character's original color scheme, their color schemes from Champion ion and Hyper Fighting, or one of five new color schemes featured in the game. It might not seem like much to some, but color options go a long way when considering how long some people play Street Fighter. SSF2 also introduced a cool in-game "scoring system" which keeps track of combos, first attacks, reversals, and recoveries made by the player... yet another innovative and eye-catching fighting game feature of the time.
In addition to the standard single and 2-player game modes, Super Street Fighter II also features "Tournament Battle," an 8-player single-elimination tournament mode. In the arcades, this mode was only available when four SSF2 arcade cabinets were connected and all of them configured to the Tournament mode.
Tournament Battle consists of three sets of four simultaneous matches: the initial eliminations, the semifinals, and the finals. After the first set is over, the players are re-arranged accordingly based on their position: the winning players sent to either of the first two cabinets, whereas losing players sent to one of the other two. In the finals, the players competing for first place are sent to the first cabinet, the third-place players to the second cabinet, and so on.
2. Super Street Fighter II Turbo
Super Street Fighter II Turbo (also known as Super Street Fighter II Turbo: The Ultimate Championship) is a competitive fighting game released for the arcades by Capcom in Japan on February 23, 1994, in North America on February 23and March 26, 1994 (beta) and in Europe in March 1994 (beta). It is the fifth installment in the Street Fighter II sub-series of Street Fighter games, following Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers. Like its predecessor, it ran on the CP System II hardware.
Super Turbo introduced several new gameplay mechanics does not present in previous versions of Street Fighter II, including the addition of combination moves called super combos and air combos. It also introduced the secret character Akuma, who would go on to become a recurring character in later Street Fighter installments and other Capcom fighting games.
Super Turbo was originally ported to the 3DO Interactive Multiplayer, followed by the PlayStation and Sega Saturn (under the title of Super Street Fighter II Turbo: The Ultimate Championship) as part of the Street Fighter Collection, and for the Dreamcast in Japan under the title of Super Street Fighter II X for Matching Service. A remake of the game was released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 titled Super
3. Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix.
While not as much of a commercial success as previous iterations of the game, the game was well received by critics and had a huge impact on the competitive fighting game "e-sport" circuit. Super Street Fighter II Turbo is still played competitively over 20 years after its original release and is the oldest fighting game that still has an active competitive tournament scene throughout the world.
4. Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers
Super Street Fighter II: The New Challengers is a fighting game produced by Capcom originally released as an arcade game in 1993. It is the fourth arcade version of Street Fighter II produced, following the original Street Fighter II, Street Fighter II': Champion ion, and Street Fighter II': Hyper Fighting. It was also Capcom's first game for the CP System II hardware, allowing for the inclusion of new graphics and audio over the previous versions. In addition to refining and balancing the existing character roster from the previous installments, Super Street Fighter II also introduced four new characters.
Super Street Fighter II was followed by Super Street Fighter II Turbo, a fifth version of Street Fighter II released in 1994, which further refined the balance between characters and introduced additional new features.
Gameplay:
Super Street Fighter II features a new scoring system which kept track of combos, first attacks, reversals and recoveries made by the player and awards the player with bonus points by performing such deeds.
Another improvement from previous games was the reversal, allowing quick recovery into an attack after landing on the ground or blocking, thus negating the opportunity in previous incarnations of "ticking" one's opponent (i.e., hitting an opponent with a light attack and immediately throwing during their block animation. This was notable against large character such as E. Honda).
The faster game speed introduced in Hyper Fighting was removed and the gameplay is tweakable by pushing the control stick left or right at the title screen, between 1 to 4 stars, with four being the fastest.
New dizzy animations were also added (such as angels and reapers). Grim Reapers signified a dizzy that would be difficult to recover from, stars or birds represented a standard recovery time dizzy, and angels represented a dizzy that could be escaped from quickly.
Other subtle changes took place with most of the characters: new moves were added and parameters of the moves were altered, generally making the game more balanced than its previous iterations.
The number of "re-dizzy" combos were greatly reduced. Such combos involve executing an unlockable combination on a dizzied character that results in the target character becoming dizzy again.
Most of the graphics from the previous Street Fighter II games were either redrawn or recolored. All the stages, face artwork, and the HUD feature all new graphics. The original opening sequence which featured two generic martial artists fighting in front of a crowd was replaced by a new opening featuring Ryu launching a Hadoken towards the screen.
New animation frames were drawn for all the characters for their basic and special moves, as well as new victory poses. For example, all four boss characters now have new animation frames for basic attacks (Vega and Sagat did not have jumping punches in the previous games), while Chun-Li now has a new animation for her Kikoken projectile technique. The music and sound effects were also remade and new voice samples were recorded for some of the characters. (i.e.: Ryu and Ken were given different voices) However, Ryu and Dhalsim still share the same groans when KO and when throwing the opponent.
Each character had available eight color schemes, depending on which button was pushed to select the character. Players could choose between a character's original color scheme, their color schemes from Champion ion and Hyper Fighting, or one of five new color schemes featured in the game.
5. Super Street Fighter 2 Tournament Battle
In addition to the standard single and two-player game modes, Super Street Fighter II also feature an exclusive eight-player single-elimination tournament mode dubbed Tournament Battle. This mode is only available when four Super Street Fighter II arcade game cabinets are connected and all of them configured to "Tournament" mode. The Tournament Mode consists of three sets of four simultaneous matches: the initial eliminations, the semifinals, and the finals. After the first set is over, the players are re-arranged accordingly based on their position: the winning players sent to either of the first two cabinets, whereas losing players sent to one of the other two. In the finals, the players competing for first place are sent to the first cabinet, the third-place players to the second cabinet, and so on.
Included in the Classic Arcade Game System, 4-player upright arcade machine is all Street Fighter and Super Street Fighter video games ever made:
• Street Fighter Alpha 2
• Street Fighter Alpha: Warriors' Dreams
• Street Fighter EX
• Street Fighter EX2
• Street Fighter EX2 Plus
• Street Fighter II-Champion Edition
• Street Fighter II-Champion Edition (Double K.O.)
• Street Fighter II-Champion Edition (Xiang Long)
• Street Fighter II-Hyper Fighting
• Street Fighter III 2nd Impact: Giant Attack
• Street Fighter III 3rd Strike: Fight for the Future
• Street Fighter III: New Generation
• Street Fighter II-Magic Delta Turbo
• Street Fighter II-The World Warrior
• Street Fighter Zero
• Street Fighter Zero 2
• Street Fighter Zero 3
• Street Fighter: The Movie
• Super Street Fighter
• Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo
• Super Street Fighter 2X
• Super Street Fighter 2
• Super Street Fighter 2 The New Challengers
• Super Street Fighter 2 The Tournament Battle
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
• Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
• Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
• Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
• Save money:
[When placing an order online or by telephone, use coupon code "save5" and get 5% off on most game room products including but not limited to; Arcade games, arcade machines, pinball machines, slot machines, jukeboxes, and game tables!]
IN THE NEW AGE (InTheNewAge.com)
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.