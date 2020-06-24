Interventional Radiology Products Market | Growth Drivers, Key Players and Industry Segments Analysis
Market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 24, 2020 ) The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising incidence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. However, new players in the interventional radiology products market face significant entry barriers; this is a key challenge in the market.
According to a new market research report "Interventional Radiology Products Market by type (Stents, Catheters, IVC Filter, Accessories), Procedure Type (Angioplasty, Angiography, Biopsy, Thrombolysis, Embolization), Applications (Oncology, Cardiology, Urology & Nephrology) - Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets.
The global market is expected to reach USD 8.02 Billion by 2021 from USD 6.35 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2016 to 2021.
Key players in the interventional radiology products market include Abbott Vascular (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Cardinal Health (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), C.R Bard (U.S.), Biosensor International Group Ltd. (Singapore), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), and Cook Medical Inc. (U.S.).
Based on type, the market is segmented into stents, catheters, IVC filters, hemodynamic flow alteration devices, angioplasty balloons, thrombectomy systems, embolization devices, biopsy needles, and accessories. In 2016, the stents segment is expected to dominate the global interventional radiology products industry. The key factors driving the growth of the interventional radiology stents market are the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases around the world.
79 – Tables
37 - Figures
144 - Pages
Based on procedure, the market is segmented into angioplasty, angiography, embolization, thrombolysis, biopsy & drainage, vertebroplasty, nephrostomy, and other applications. In 2016, the angiography segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. The growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and rising geriatric population are the key factors driving market growth in this segment.
Based on region, the global interventional radiology products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The rising incidence of chronic diseases (CVD), the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and availability of reimbursement for minimally invasive products in this region are the major factors contributing to the growth of this market.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
