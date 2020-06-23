Airport and Marine Port Security Market Size, Share and Competitive Landscape 2025
Airport and Marine Port security market size is estimated to grow from $53.87 Billion in 2016 to $110.52 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3%.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Airport and Marine Port Security Market"
65- Tables
48- Figures
118- Pages
With an increasing terror threats at airport and seaport, the need for airport and marine port security solutions is growing rapidly across the globe. The increasing number of passengers travelling everyday has given rise to sophisticated threats such as unauthorized access, unauthorized vehicles approach, suspicious activity, perimeter breaches, and others, which can potentially create dangerous and harmful situations at ports. This has encouraged governments to deploy advanced security parameters at ports to protect and prevent potential threats. Airport and marine port security offers security parameters such as scanning and screening, access control systems, and parameter institution detection systems to protect ports.
Surveillance system is expected to grow with the highest market size during the forecast period
The surveillance system is expected to grow with the highest market size, as video surveillance cameras has been playing an important role in port security from decades. The recent trends are now shifting from analog surveillance to IP video surveillance due to the better image quality and durability. The benefits of including things such as better image quality, less use of network bandwidth, higher light ability and greater scalability. and highly use of surveillance system at airport premises has fueled the growth of security systems at ports.
APAC expected to contribute the largest market share, Latin America to grow the fastest
APAC is expected to have the largest market share and would dominate the airport and marine port security market from 2015 to 2025, due to the presence of a large number of port security vendors. Latin America offers potential growth opportunities for the airport and marine port security market to grow, as countries in Latin America are investing heavily to increase the development of access control systems, surveillance systems, and parameter institution detection security solutions.
The major vendors in the airport and marine port security market include Flir system, Tyco International, Honeywell International, Saab AB, Bosch Security Systems, Siemens Ag, Unisys, and others.
MarketsandMarkets segments the airport and marine port security market on the basis of infrastructure, technology, services, and regions. The report covers regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. The report also covers detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the airport and marine port security market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
