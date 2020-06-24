Orthodontic Supplies Market Worth $6.63 billion | Segmentation, Growth Drivers and Key Players
North America is expected to dominate the orthodontic supplies market in 2018
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 24, 2020 ) [170 Pages Report] The Global Orthodontic Supplies Market is expected to reach USD 6.63 billion by 2023 from USD 4.32 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%
Market Growth Drivers: Growing number of patients with malocclusions, jaw diseases, tooth decay/tooth loss, and jaw pain;
Orthodontic products are used to straighten and align teeth, correct abnormal bite patterns, and close unsightly gaps. Orthodontic devices such as fixed and removable braces are widely adopted by people with malocclusions and jaw diseases.
With rapid growth in the number of people suffering from these conditions across the globe, the demand for orthodontic braces is expected to increase in the coming years. Studies show that there is a high prevalence of malocclusion and jaw deformities (such as cross bite, open bite, spacing problems, deep bite, crowding issues, and teeth rotation problems) across several regions. The prevalence of these dental conditions is also high in both adolescents as well as adults. For example,
In 2017, in China, a study conducted on 2,335 kindergarten children in 2016 (belonging to the age group of 3 to 5 years) showed 83.9% prevalence of primary malocclusion with the following prevalence rates for various types of malocclusions—deep overbite (63.7%), deep overjet (33.9%), midline deviation (26.6%), anterior cross-bite (8.0%), and anterior crowding (6.5%) (Source: International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health)
Market Segmentation:
By product, the fixed braces segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period;
On the basis of products, the market is categorized into fixed braces, removable braces/aligners, adhesives, and accessories. The fixed braces segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global orthodontic supplies market in 2018. Factors such as better affordability as compared to removable braces, effective outcomes, and the huge demand for these braces in emerging countries such as India, China, and Brazil are propelling growth in this segment.
By end user, the adults patient segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period;
On the basis of patients, the orthodontic supplies market is segmented into children and teenagers and adults. The adults patient segment is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is driven by the huge adult population base, growing concern of facial aesthetics, availability of advanced orthodontic products, such as aesthetic braces and invisible braces, and increasing disposable incomes in various parts of the world.
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and the Rest of APAC), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global orthodontic supplies market.
The major players operating in the orthodontic supplies market include Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Henry Schien, Inc. (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. (Germany),
