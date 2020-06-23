India Online Education Market Forecast By Segments & Business Model
India Online Education Market will be US$ 8.6 Billion by 2026. Forecast By Segments (Primary and Secondary Supplement, Test preparation, Reskilling and online certifications), Business Model, Technology Innovation, Company Analysis
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 23, 2020 ) Online education in India has witnessed an enhanced acceptance over a few years. It is becoming an integral part of the school, colleges and even in offices across India. One of the advantages of online education has is that this kind of education model is easily scalable. The Indian government is also allowing the universities to offer fully online degrees a change that could reshape the education industry in the country. According to our analysis, India Online Education Market will be US$ 8.6 Billion by 2026.
India Online Education Market, By Segments (Primary and Secondary Supplement, Test preparation, Reskilling and online certifications, Language and casual learning), Company Analysis
Easy availability of the internet is the primary reason for the growth of online education in India. Between 2019 and 2020 the number of internet users in India increased by 128 million. For the first time, rural India has more number of internet users compared to urban India. According to a report by Internet & Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Nielsen, there were 227 Million internet users in rural India compared to 205 Million in urban India.
Factors Driving India E-learning Market
1. Improvement in internet connectivity due to the low cost of 4G data.
2. Growth in smartphone penetration.
3. Online education cost is comparatively small compared to traditional programmes.
4. Favourable e-learning government policies such as e-Basta, SWAYAM and Digital India.
5. Rising demand among working professionals due to the flexibility of time.
COVID impact on Online Education Industry in India
Due to pandemic coronavirus schools, colleges and other educational institutions are witnessing a shift towards online learning. As India was under lockdown, e-learning changed the perception of education. The digital education market has a bright future ahead as even when the schools will reopen; they will have to work with reduced classroom strength, to ensure social distancing.
Renub Research report titled “India Online Education Market, By Segments (Primary and Secondary Supplement, Test preparation, Reskilling and online certifications, Higher education, Language and casual learning) Education Business Model, Technology Innovation, Government Policies and Initiatives, Company (BYJU’S, Doubtnut, UpGrad, TestBook, Toppr, Unacademy, Vedantu)"
India Online Education Market by Segments
• Primary and Secondary Supplemental
• Test Preparation
• Reskilling and Online Certifications
• Higher Education
• Language and Casual learning
All the companies have been studied from three points
• Overview
• Recent Developments & Strategy
• Sales Analysis
Company Analysis
• BYJU’S
• Doubtnut
• UpGrad
• TestBook
• Toppr
• Unacademy
• Vedantu
Report also covers
• India Online Education Business Model
• Technology Innovation
• Government Policies and Initiatives
Industry Related Opportunity:
