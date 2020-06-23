Global Robotics Market, Volume & Forecast by Type Industrial & Service
Global Robotics Market will reach to US$ 161.34 Billion by 2026. Volume & Forecast by Type Industrial(Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal, Chemical, Rubber and Plastics, Food), Service.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 23, 2020 ) The use of robotics in manufacturing and industry continues to advance, expand, and evolve at a rapid pace. While the early adaptation of Industry 4.0 has seen significant increases in productivity combined with as much decrease in maintenance costs, not everyone is yet on board with Industry 4.0 adoption. Small and mid-size manufacturers discover multiple advantages of investment, including improving the safety of their increased quality, facility, control, and higher customer satisfaction due to faster and more efficient production. Global Robotics Market will reach to US$ 161.34 Billion by 2026.
Global Robotics market segmented in two categories.
1) Industrial Robotics Market
2) Service Robotics Market
Renub Research studies the comprehensive insight of Global industrial robotics market and volume by Type (Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Metal, Chemical Rubber and Plastics, Food, Others and Unspecified). "Robots" designed for safe physical interaction with humans in a shared workspace is finding their place in a wide range of industries. Human-machine collaboration is a major industrial robotics trend and a driver behind global robotics market growth.
The market share of service robotics will multiply by 2026. Top categories in the service robotics sector are Medical, Inspection and Logistic. Global service robotics volumes will proliferate propelled by exceptional demand of logistic robots and mobile platform robots. Machine learning and artificial intelligence are also set to have a significant impact on the next generation of service robotics.
Instinctive Surgical is the leading player in the global robotics market, and its image "da Vinci" is a famous comprehensively. A portion of the other conspicuous players was iRobot, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ABB Limited, Fanuc Corporation, Rockwell Automation and Medtronic. Growth drivers of these companies include a desire to develop quality and enhance productivity while decreasing working costs, as well as to increase safety for employees while responding to a lack of available skilled workers. Investment is also motivated by the need for increased flexibility in production and improved capabilities of robots.
A shortage of skilled labour is driving further use of automation in the global robotics market. Manufacturers are turning to decrease manufacturing costs and to keep their cost advantage in the market. COVID-19, companies are expecting increased use of automated systems can ensure continued manufacturing and supply, given the restrictions on the movement for individuals.
Renub Research report titled "Global Robotics Market, Volume & Forecast by Type Industrial (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Metal, Chemical, Rubber and Plastics, Food), Service (Defense, Agriculture, Logistics, Medical, Construction, Mobile Platform, Inspection)" provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, Global Robotics Industry.
Global Robotics Market & Volume is categorizes into two-part.
A. Industrial Robotics Market
B. Service Robotics Market
Segments – Industry Robotics
1. Automotive Industry
2. Electrical & Electronics Industry
3. Metal Industry
4. Chemical, Rubber and Plastics Industry
5. Food Industry
6. Others
7. Unspecified
Segments – Service Robotics
1. Defence
2. Agriculture (Field)
3. Logistic
4. Medical
5. Construction
6. Mobile Platform
7. Inspection
All the companies have been covered from 3 viewpoints
• Overview
• SWOT Analysis
• Sales Analysis
Key Company Analysed
1. Yaskawa Electric Corporation
2. iRobot
3. Intuitive Surgical
4. Fanuc Corporation
5. ABB Limited
Industry Related Opportunity:
