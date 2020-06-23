Engage fully with the needs & benefits of SMS in a Part CAMO Environment with our EASA Part CAMO SMS webinar
Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) is pleased to share that we have organised to deliver our Part CAMO SMS webinar once again next month:
Date: 17 July 2020
Starting time: 10.00 (GMT +3)
Price: 195 EUR
Register today at office@sassofia.com
SAS is offering a reliable solution that enables you to undergo training from any location without losing the advantages of classroom training such as discussion initiation and the ability to ask questions in real-time.
What is the webinar about?
This course delivers a practical pathway to implement Safety Management System (SMS) within your Part-CAMO organisation.
The primary focus of the training is to support the delegates need to deliver effective management of safety including the process to measure risk and exposure and the development of mitigation strategies.
During the course we will consider the challenges and issues which need to be overcome and successfully addressed. Read more
What are the covered subjects?
- Definitions
- EASA Part CAMO SMS – Concepts & Philosophy
- Regulatory Drivers for SMS Opinion No 06/2016
- Requirements for Safety & Human Factors Training within an EASA Part CAMO Organisation
- General Introduction to Safety Reporting
- Internal Safety Reporting
- Hazard Identification Within an EASA Part CAMO Organisation
- Managing Part CAMO SMS Related Competencies
- Part CAMO – SMS Management of Change Process
- Safety Performance Monitoring
- Developing SMS Management and Supporting Documentation.
- SMS Integration within an EASA Part CAMO – Challenges
- Implementing an Emergency Response Plan
- Safety Promotion and Raising Awareness
How does Sofema Webinar Work?
We use https://zoom.us/. This is a live program where the instructor takes you through the material in real-time with easy to use Software.
This way of learning is highly interactive and spares the delegates additional costs such as travel and accommodation.
The Webinar training is a cost-effective way to cover the material for a small to a medium-size group of people. To go ahead with delivery the minimum number of participants required per course is six persons. However, if you are on your own please make the request to attend the training as we will consolidate and develop a group from all our clients.
Webinar Multi Delegate Discount
- For 2 Delegates (or 1 Delegate attending 2 Training) we offer a 10% Discount for each Delegate
- For 3 Delegates or more (or 1 Delegate attending 3 or more Training) we offer a 15% Discount for each Delegate
How to register?
Click here to reserve your place through our online system or directly email our Administration & Support team at office@sassofia.com
