Improve your knowledge on Part ML Regulatory Obligations by attending our course in Lithuania on 15 July
Are you looking for a Part ML Regulatory Obligations training course? SAS has organised one in Lithuania next month.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 23, 2020 ) Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to invite you to the forthcoming 1-day EASA Part ML Regulatory Obligations training in Vilnius, Lithuania
SAS Discount Options
About the course:
EASA Part ML Regulatory Obligations – 1 Day
Date: 15 July 2020
Venue: AirInn Vilnius Hotel, Vilnius, Lithuania
Price: 330 EUR
The primary purpose of this training is to provide a thorough understanding of the Role of Part-ML in specific the area of the Maintenance CAMO & ARC. The course also aims to give a full understanding of the regulations and considers in detail all relevant procedures, responsibilities and tasks. Read more
Content:
Introduction
Definitions
Basic Introduction to EASA regulations
Subpart A General
Subpart B Accountability
- ML.A.201 Responsibilities
- ML.A.202 Occurrence reporting
Subpart C Continuous Airworthiness
- ML.A.301 Continuing-airworthiness tasks
- ML.A.302 Aircraft maintenance programme
- ML.A.303 Airworthiness directives
- ML.A.304 Data for modifications and repairs
- ML.A.305 Aircraft continuing-airworthiness record system
- ML.A.307 Transfer of aircraft continuing-airworthiness records
Subpart D Maintenance Standards
- ML.A.401 Maintenance data
- ML.A.402 Performance of maintenance
- ML.A.403 Aircraft defects
Subpart E Components
- ML.A.501 Classification and installation
- ML.A.502 Component maintenance
- ML.A.503 Service-life-limited components
- ML.A.504 Control of unserviceable components and more. See all the covered topics
You can also check out the other course which will take place in Lithuania by following this link
What do people say about Sofema Aviation Services training?
“The instructor used the right words to explain the material.”
“The discussions among the group were very beneficial.”
“The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience.”
“All sections of the course were related to my field.”
“Adequate answers were given to specific questions.”
For registration or further details please see here or contact office@sassofia.com.
