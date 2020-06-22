HCI Market In-Depth Investigation and Analysis Report 2023
Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market by Component (Hardware and Software), Application (Remote office/branch office, Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure, and Data center consolidation), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 22, 2020 ) The global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market size is expected to reach USD 17.1 billion by 2023, from USD 4.1 billion in 2018 and growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.9% during the forecast period.
An increasing need to manage regulatory and policy compliances would spur the demand for HCI offerings across the globe. HCI provides increased system availability with automatic resource allocation, behavior-aware redundancy, and automatic backup procedures to manage crucial workloads and sensitive data. Rapid recovery is the key for any enterprise to achieve the long-term success and gain a competitive advantage. The increasing data protection requirements would also increase demand for HCI during the forecast period.
The HCI market includes major vendors, such as Dell EMC (US), Nutanix (US), Cisco (US), HPE (US), Huawei (China), NetApp (US), VMware (US), Pivot3 (US), Scale Computing (US), Startoscale (US), DataCore (US), Maxta (US), Microsoft (US), HiveIO (US), Supermicro (US), Hitachi Vantara (US), Diamanti (US), Lenovo (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Riverbed Technology (US), IBM (US), Fujitsu (Japan), StarWind (US), Sangfor Technologies (China), and StorMagic (UK). These players have embraced various growth strategies to expand their global presence and their market shares. New product launches and partnerships/collaborations are significant growth strategies adopted by the major players to grow further in the HCI market.
Dell EMC has witnessed continuous growth over the years in the HCI market. The company offers a wide range of products in the HCI space to meet the requirements of customers’ diverse needs. It has adopted both organic and inorganic growth strategies to effectively compete with other players in the market. Moreover, the company’s major focus area is to expand its business in the potential international markets. For instance, in August 2018, Dell EMC expanded its presence in Malaysia to deliver VxRail appliances 4.5 offerings with features, such as increase in hardware flexibility, improved interoperability, and cost effectiveness. Dell EMC has built a strong partner ecosystem with the objective to explore market opportunities in the global space and better serve customer needs for HCI. Through continuous focus on product development and upgradation, the company can address the market needs. For instance, in May 2017, Dell EMC enhanced its VxRail Appliances, VxRack Systems, and XC Series with features, such as support for data-demanding applications, high performance networking architecture, improved hardware flexibility, enterprise-level data protection, simplified backup and disaster recovery, and reduce IT operation costs.
Nutanix is a prominent player in the HCI market. The company has adopted an organic growth strategy of continuous innovations. For instance, in February 2016, Nutanix launched a new version of its web-scale computing platform, Acropolis, which can provide higher performance for any workload, without the requirement for any additional hardware or software license. In line with its inorganic growth strategies, Nutanix focuses on building a strong partner ecosystem to cater to its wide range of clientele. The company aims to expand its market reach and strengthen its market position in the competitive market. For instance, in 2018, Nutanix partnered with Intel to enable SIs and VARs to deliver advanced IT infrastructures using the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS Software, which runs on Intel Data Center Block. The advanced IT infrastructure offers high performance, availability, and seamless customizations to customers. In August 2018, Nutanix acquired Frame to provide DaaS on multiple clouds. Through the acquisition, Nutanix has expanded its Xi Cloud service and support large-scale VDI projects.
