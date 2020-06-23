Surface Disinfectant Market Worth $1,251.6 Million | Growth Drivers, Segmentation & Major Key Players
North America to command the largest share of the surface disinfectants market in 2019.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 23, 2020 ) The Global Surface Disinfectants Market is projected to reach USD 1,252 million by 2024 from USD 837 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2024.
Growth Driver: High prevalence of HAIs;
Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are nosocomial infections that occur during a patient’s stay at hospitals and related facilities but are not observed at the time of admission. These infections include central line-associated bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and Clostridium difficile infections.
The incidence of HAIs is mainly dependent on the patient’s immune status, infection control practices, and the prevalence of various infectious agents around the healthcare facility. Other factors include longer hospital stays, immunosuppression, older age, and stays in intensive care units. Around 20% of such infections occur in the ICUs. The major pathogens causing HAIs include C. difficile, Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella, and Escherichia coli. The transmission of pathogens can occur by direct contact with healthcare workers or contaminated environment. Pathogens tend to colonize in warm and moist areas such as the inguinal and perineal areas, axilla, and trunk.
Browse 101 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231286043
Surface disinfectants are used to prevent microbial cross-contamination and transmission of microbial infections through surfaces in hospitals, pathology labs, and other patient-related areas. They are also used in research laboratories and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies where human cells are handled and maintained for the purpose of research and development.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
On the basis of type, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into liquids, wipes, and sprays. The liquids segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019. This can primarily be attributed to the wide usage of these disinfectants, especially in emerging and underdeveloped countries, due to their low cost.
By end user, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. In 2019, hospital settings are expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors, such as the high prevalence of infections in hospitals, the increase in hospital reimbursements for surgeries performed in hospitals, and growing patient volume in these healthcare settings.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231286043
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
Based on region, the surface disinfectant market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America is projected to command the largest share of the surface disinfectants market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed majorly to the high prevalence of HAIs and the presence of stringent infection control regulations in the region.
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
The major players operating in this market are 3M Company (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), Clorox Company (US), and Ecolab (US).
Growth Driver: High prevalence of HAIs;
Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are nosocomial infections that occur during a patient’s stay at hospitals and related facilities but are not observed at the time of admission. These infections include central line-associated bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, ventilator-associated pneumonia, and Clostridium difficile infections.
The incidence of HAIs is mainly dependent on the patient’s immune status, infection control practices, and the prevalence of various infectious agents around the healthcare facility. Other factors include longer hospital stays, immunosuppression, older age, and stays in intensive care units. Around 20% of such infections occur in the ICUs. The major pathogens causing HAIs include C. difficile, Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella, and Escherichia coli. The transmission of pathogens can occur by direct contact with healthcare workers or contaminated environment. Pathogens tend to colonize in warm and moist areas such as the inguinal and perineal areas, axilla, and trunk.
Browse 101 market data Tables and 30 Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages - https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=231286043
Surface disinfectants are used to prevent microbial cross-contamination and transmission of microbial infections through surfaces in hospitals, pathology labs, and other patient-related areas. They are also used in research laboratories and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies where human cells are handled and maintained for the purpose of research and development.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
On the basis of type, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into liquids, wipes, and sprays. The liquids segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2019. This can primarily be attributed to the wide usage of these disinfectants, especially in emerging and underdeveloped countries, due to their low cost.
By end user, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. In 2019, hospital settings are expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors, such as the high prevalence of infections in hospitals, the increase in hospital reimbursements for surgeries performed in hospitals, and growing patient volume in these healthcare settings.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=231286043
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
Based on region, the surface disinfectant market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America is projected to command the largest share of the surface disinfectants market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed majorly to the high prevalence of HAIs and the presence of stringent infection control regulations in the region.
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
The major players operating in this market are 3M Company (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (UK), Clorox Company (US), and Ecolab (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.