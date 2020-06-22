Desktop Virtualization Market guided to expand $13.45 Billion by 2022
Desktop virtualization market expected to grow from USD 7.83 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.45 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from 2017 to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 22, 2020 ) According to a new market research report "Desktop Virtualization Market by Type (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Desktop-as-a-Service, Remote Desktop Services), Organization Size, Vertical (It & Telecom, BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Government) and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Desktop virtualization market expected to grow from $7.83 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.45 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from 2017 to 2022.
The market is primarily driven by numerous benefits offered by desktop virtualization solutions such as centralization of IT functions and increasing the productivity of employees.
Based on type, the Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) segment of the desktop virtualization market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
Based on type, the desktop virtualization market has been segmented into Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), and Remote Desktop Services (RDS). The DaaS segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2022. This growth is characterized by its rising deployment in businesses, which are migrating their workload to the cloud. Business data such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), HR, and payroll are also being shifted to cloud servers. Moreover, SMEs are deploying DaaS, as it offers VDI solutions at a comparatively lower cost and with less complexity.
Based on vertical, the IT & telecom segment is estimated to account for largest share of the desktop virtualization market in 2017.
Based on vertical, the desktop virtualization market has been segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, education, healthcare, government, retail & supply chain management (SCM), media & entertainment, manufacturing & automotive, and others (oil, energy, utility, travel, etc.). The IT & Telecom segment is expected to account for the largest share of the desktop virtualization market in 2017. This can be attributed to the emergence of data centers that provide a fully virtualized software-defined data center architecture to this sector. These data center architectures include virtualizing networking, storage, and security to create virtual data centers. Moreover, organizations operating in the IT & telecom sector are significantly adopting desktop virtualization solutions to reduce excessive IT infrastructure cost and provide rapid deployment and innovative services.
The Asia Pacific desktop virtualization market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific (APAC) desktop virtualization market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The desktop virtualization market growth in this region is characterized by the rapid adoption of VDI in datacenters and BPOs. In addition, the number of startups is increasing in the region. Emerging economies in the APAC region, namely, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand are witnessing rapid economic growth and possess a high potential for the adoption of desktop virtualization solutions.
Speak to Research Expert @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=137215705
The report encompasses competitive landscape, which presents the positioning of 25 key vendors of desktop virtualization solutions based on their product offerings and business strategies. Some of the major vendors include the Citrix Systems (US), VMware (US), NComputing (South Korea), Microsoft (US), Cisco Systems (US), Oracle (US), Red Hat (US), Evolve IP (US), Huawei Technologies (China), Ericom Software (US), HPE (US), and Parallels International (US).
