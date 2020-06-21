Jimmy's Top 10 Fun but Never Forgotten Arcade Classics!
Do you remember Mr. Do, Mr. Do's Castle, Bomb Jack, Super Pac-Man and more?
Hey, it’s me Jimmy Smith from IN THE NEW AGE. And once again, as I was playing one of our multigame video arcade machines, I started looing for some of my favorite 1980’s classic arcade video game. However, this time, I discovered several video games that perhaps many of you arcade gamers enjoyed playing, but, had either forgotten about or have been looing for but cannot find a quality used arcade game worth purchasing. With that being said, the list of games within the article are already included in almost all our multigame arcade game machines, meaning, our product arcade game line names, “Classic Arcade System.”
1. Super Pac-Man
Super Pac-Man is the fourth entry in the Pac-Man series of video games, released in arcades in Japan on August 11, 1982 and North America on October 1, 1982. The second and third games–Ms. Pac-Man and Pac-Man Plus, both from earlier in the year–were created by Midway Games in the US without Namco's involvement, making Super Pac-Man the first official sequel.
Earlier Pac-Man arcade machines use Zilog Z80 processors. Super Pac-Man is the first in the series based on the Motorola 6809.
Sound and gameplay mechanics were altered radically from the first two entries into the Pac-Man series—instead of eating dots, the player is required to eat keys in order to open doors, which open up sections of the maze that contain what in earlier games were known as "fruits" (foods such as apples and bananas, or other prizes such as Galaxian flagships), which are now the basic items that must be cleared. Once all the food is eaten, the player advances to the next level, in which the food is worth more points. In earlier levels, keys unlock nearby doors, while as the player progresses through the levels, it is more common for keys to open faraway doors. Pac-Man can enter the ghost house at any time without a key.
In addition to the original power pellets which allow Pac-Man to eat the ghosts, two "Super" pellets are available and will turn Pac-Man into Super Pac-Man for a short time. In this form, he becomes much larger, can move with increased speed when the "Super Speed" button is held down and could eat through doors without unlocking them. He is also invulnerable to the ghosts, who appear thin and flat to give the illusion of Super Pac-Man "flying" over them. He still cannot eat them without the help of the original power-up. When Super Pac-Man is about to revert to regular Pac-Man, he flashes white. The Superpower can then be prolonged by eating a power pellet or super pellet, if available.
2. Mr. Do
Mr. Do! is a maze video game created by Universal and released in arcades in 1982. The first game in the Mr. Do series, it was one of the first arcade games to be released as a conversion kit (by Taito), and went on to sell 30,000 units in the United States.
The object of Mr. Do! is to score as many points as possible by digging tunnels through the ground and collecting cherries. The title character, Mr. Do (a circus clown—except for the original Japanese version of the game, in which he is a snowman), is constantly chased by red monsters called creeps, and the player loses a life if Mr. Do is caught by one. The game is over when the last life is lost.
Cherries are distributed throughout the level in groups of eight. 500 bonus points are awarded if Mr. Do collects eight cherries in a row without stopping. A level is complete either when all cherries are removed, all creeps are destroyed, "EXTRA" is spelled, or a diamond is found.
Mr. Do can defeat creeps by hitting them with his bouncing "power ball" or by dropping large apples on them. While the power ball is bouncing toward a creep, Mr. Do is defenseless. If the ball bounces into an area where there are no creeps to hit (such as behind a fallen apple), Mr. Do cannot use it again until he has retrieved it. When the power ball hits a creep, it then reforms in Mr. Do's hands after a delay that increases with each use.
Mr. Do or the creeps can push an apple off the edge of a vertical tunnel and crush one or more creeps. If an apple falls more than its own height, it breaks and disappears. Mr. Do can also be crushed by a falling apple causing a loss of life.
Occasionally, the creeps transform briefly into more powerful multicolored monsters that can tunnel through the ground. If one of these digs through a cherry, it leaves fewer cherries (and fewer points) for Mr. Do to collect. When it digs under an apple, it often crushes itself, other creeps, and/or Mr. Do.
Each time the score passes a certain threshold during play (5000 points), a letter from the word "EXTRA" appears on the playfield as an Alphamonster, and the player can defeat or be defeated by this monster in the same way as a creep. Defeating an Alphamonster awards that letter to the player and collecting all five letters of the word completes the level, goes to a cut scene playing the theme to Astro Boy, and awards the player an extra life. Alphamonsters attempt to eat any apples they encounter, which makes them difficult (but not impossible) to crush.
The creeps spawn at the center of the screen. After they have all appeared, the generator will turn into a food item; picking this up scores bonus points, freezes all the creeps, and calls out an Alphamonster and three large blue monsters. The latter can eat apples as well. The creeps stay frozen (but still deadly) until the player either defeats all three blue monsters, defeats the Alphamonster (in which case any remaining blue monsters are turned into apples), loses a life, or completes the stage.
Rarely, dropping an apple will reveal a diamond which, if collected within about 15 seconds, completes the level and awards a bonus credit to the player (as well as 8000 points), allowing him or her to play a free game.
3. Mr. Do's Castle
Mr. Do's Castle is a video game released in arcades by Universal in September 1983. The Asian title of the game is Mr. Do! versus Unicorns. Though marketed as a sequel to the original Mr. Do! released one year earlier, the game bears a far closer resemblance to Space Panic. It is the second of the Mr. Do series of video games, although it wasn't intended to be. It began as a game called Knights vs. Unicorns, but the U.S. division of Universal persuaded the Japanese arm to modify the graphics into a Mr. Do! game, considering the first game's popularity.
Gameplay:
The object of Mr. Do's Castle is to score as many points as possible by collecting cherries and defeating unicorn-like monsters. The game takes place in a castle filled with platforms and ladders, some of which can be flipped from one platform to another. The player controls Mr. Do as he collect cherries by using a hammer to knock out blocks that contain them from the various platforms. Empty holes left by the knocked-out blocks serve as traps for the monsters - if a monster falls into a hole, the player can then defeat it by causing a block above the monster to fall on top of it.
If the player takes too long to complete a level, the monsters transform into faster, more difficult forms that occasionally multiply. The game advances to the next level when all cherries on the level have been collected or all enemies have been defeated. The player loses a life if Mr. Do is caught by a monster, and the game ends when the player runs out of lives.
As in Mr. Do! the player can earn an extra life by collecting all the letters from the word "EXTRA". Regular monsters can be changed into monsters bearing the EXTRA letters by collecting all three keys distributed around the playfield and then picking up a magic shield from the top floor. Monsters in this state are easier to defeat than normal; a simple hammer strike will do the job. After a brief interval, they change back into their normal forms. The game also offers a bonus credit for collecting a rare diamond that appears on the playfield at random intervals.
The cherry blocks are absent from Mr. Do Vs. Unicorns and early revisions of Mr. Do's Castle. Instead, blocks that are not keys or skulls at the start of a stage will be fill blocks (those left behind when unicorns fall into holes and are left alone for a time). Because of this, there are only three ways to complete a level in this version, versus the four ways to complete levels in Mr. Do's Castle. In addition, in these early revisions, the fill blocks change colors every two stages.
4. Mr. Do's Wild Ride
Mr. Do’s scenario is a roller coaster, and the object is to reach the top. As the cars (and eventually other objects) speed around the track, the player must escape by using a super speed button, or by climbing up small ladders scattered about the track to dodge the hazards. Two icons at the end of the level range from cakes to EXTRA letters or diamonds change upon collecting cherries at the top of each letter. The game is timed, and the timer ticks faster when the super speed button is held down. Collision with a roller coaster car or another object is fatal, knocking Mr. Do! off the coaster and costing a life.
After the sixth level is completed, the game cycles back to the first with various obstacles and/or more roller coaster cars to avoid.
5. Bomb Jack
Bomb Jack is a platform game released in arcades in 1984 by Tehkan (later known as Tecmo). It was followed by two official sequels, the console and computer title Mighty Bomb Jack, and the arcade game Bomb Jack Twin and Bomb Jack II, which was licensed for home computers only.
Gameplay:
Bomb Jack is a hero who can perform high jumps and float in the air. His goal is to collect all red bombs on the screen. The game's antagonists are enemies such as birds and mummies which, once they drop in the bottom of the screen, can morph into things like flying saucers and orbs that float around the screen, making Jack lose a life if he touches them. Collecting bombs will increase the bonus meter at the top of the screen (collecting lit bombs increases it more). When the meter is filled up, a circular bouncing "P" appears, and when collected, it will turn all the enemies into bonus coins for a short period during which Jack may collect them. Other similar bonuses are the B (Bonus) which increases the score multiplier (up to 5x), the E (Extra) which gives an extra life, and the rare S (Special), which awards a free game. There are five different screens in the game, each featuring a distinct scheme of platforms (the fifth has no platforms at all). There is a special bonus for collecting 21 to 23 lit bombs in a row, out of the 24 bombs of each round.
6. My Hero
My Hero (Seishun Scandal in Japan) is a side-scrolling beat 'em up released by Sega via arcade in 1985 and for the Master System in 1986.
The arcade version consists of three different levels, each continuing in an endless loop until the player runs out of lives. It starts out with the player character (named Steven according to the arcade flyer, Takeshi in Japan) on a city street watching as a street thug runs off with his girlfriend (named Remy, also according to the arcade flyer, Mari in Japan). As he pursues him, he must fight off gangs of other various street thugs. Halfway through the level, Steven has an opportunity to save a captive bystander who (if rescued) will help him fight until the bystander is killed. Soon (after jumping across platforms and dodging fireballs) Steven arrives on a beach and fights the thug that has captured Remy. After the level boss is defeated by after being hit 10 times, the level is complete. This same process repeats for the remainder of the game, only with two other bosses and stage designs. The second stage design resembles an Edo Japanese ninja epic, with ninja themed enemies and boss, followed by a sci-fi theme loosely based upon Planet of the Apes, including ape/human enemies and a boss.
Due to space limitations on the Sega Card, the Sega Master System port only features the street gang in 3 stages that go in a continuous loop until the player loses all lives and gets a game over. The ninjas and the ape/human enemies from the arcade version are omitted.
7. Lady Bug
Lady Bug is an insect-themed maze chase video game produced by Universal Entertainment Corporation and released in arcades in 1981. Its gameplay is like Pac-Man, with the primary addition to the formula being gates that change the layout of the maze when used. The arcade original was relatively obscure, but the game found wider recognition and success as a launch title for the ColecoVision console.
Gameplay:
The goal of Lady Bug is to eat all "flowers," hearts, and letters in the maze while avoiding other insects. The player is represented by a red, yellow, and green character resembling a ladybug while the enemy insects' appearance varies by level. The border of the maze acts as timer, with each circuit signaling the release of an enemy insect from the central area, up to (generally) a maximum of four. The speed of the circuit increases on stages 2 and 5.
There are eight different enemy insects — a different insect is introduced on each of the first eight levels. Beginning on level 9, each level has four different enemies.
Unlike Pac-Man, the player can alter the layout of the maze by shifting any of the twenty green gates. It is not possible to completely isolate a portion of the maze through gate-shifting.
When the fourth enemy insect enters the maze, the central area will show a level-specific vegetable. Eating a vegetable gives the player bonus points and immobilizes the enemy insects for several seconds, though touching them is still lethal. The randomly placed skull icons are lethal to ladybugs and enemy insects. An enemy insect who dies returns to the central area. Once a vegetable is eaten, the central area will remain empty unless an enemy insect dies and is re-released, revealing a new vegetable. A ladybug who dies will shrink from view and be briefly replaced with icons resembling the stereotypical wings and halo of an angel.
The colors of the hearts and letters cycle through a short red, a middling yellow, and a longer blue. The point values are as follows:
Flower: 10 points (20, 30, or 50 points with appropriate multiplier)
Blue letter/heart: 100 points (200, 300, or 500 points with appropriate multiplier)
Yellow letter/heart: 300 points (600, 900, or 1500 points with appropriate multiplier)
Red letter/heart: 800 points (1600, 2400, or 4000 points with appropriate multiplier)
Vegetable: Starts at 1000 points, increases by 500 with each level to a maximum of 9500 points on level 18. Beyond this level, the vegetable's appearance (horseradish) and point value remain fixed.
If a heart is consumed while it is blue, a point multiplier will come into effect, indicated by the blue section in the upper right corner of the screen. The first blue heart doubles all point values, the second triples them and the third quintuples them. This multiplier lasts until the level is complete. Eating hearts while they are yellow or red offers no benefit beyond the points collected.
At each level, the maze will contain three letters. The first will be randomly selected from the set of {X, T, R} (which appear only in EXTRA), the second will be randomly selected from the set of {S, P, C, I, L} (which appear only in SPECIAL), and the third will be an A or an E (which appear in both words). A secondary goal of the player is to complete the words SPECIAL (indicated in red in the top left corner) and EXTRA (in yellow at top center). If, for example, a letter S is consumed while it is red, the corresponding letter in the word SPECIAL will change from grey to red. Eating an S while it is any other color (or if the S in SPECIAL is already red) offers no benefit beyond the points collected. Completing the word SPECIAL rewards, the player with a free game, while completing EXTRA gives the player an extra life. Completing either word causes all its letters to return to normal and immediately advances the player to the next level.
The vegetables associated with the first 18 levels and their corresponding point values are: 1 - cucumber (1000), 2 - eggplant (1500), 3 - carrot (2000), 4 - radish (2500), 5 - parsley (3000), 6 - tomato (3500), 7 - pumpkin (4000), 8 - bamboo shoot (4500), 9 - Japanese radish (5000), 10 - mushroom (5500), 11 - potato (6000), 12 - onion (6500), 13 - Chinese cabbage (7000), 14 - turnip (7500), 15 - red peper (8000) [note that the name is misspelled in the game], 16 - celery (8500), 17 - sweet potato (9000), 18 - horseradish (9500).
The melody that plays when a new Lady Bug enters the maze is a snippet of a song called "Ladybug Samba".
8. Baraduke
Baraduke, also known as Alien Sector, is a scrolling shooter arcade game originally released by Namco in 1985.
The player takes control of a spacewoman in a biohazard suit, Player 1 is Kissy and Player 2 is Takky. They must clear eight worlds of increasing difficulty (each one is composed of five regular floors and one boss floor) by using their wave guns to destroy all the enemies populating them. They must also save the one-eyed Paccets for extra points and the chance to earn another shield in the end-of-floor bonus games.
On each floor there are a certain number of enemies known as Octy, which will leave power-up capsules behind when defeated. Defeating all the Octy on the current floor will open a pipe at the bottom of the floor, and the player will have to find and enter it to proceed to the next one. The boss floors feature a giant enemy (a Blue Worm in Worlds 1, 3, 5 and 7, a Turning Eye in Worlds 2, 4 and 6, and the Octy King himself in World 8) who must be killed in order to proceed to the next world.
9. Choplifter
Choplifter (stylized as Choplifter!) is military themed scrolling shooter developed by Dan Gorlin for the Apple II and published by Broderbund in 1982. It was ported to Atari 5200, Atari 8-bit family, ColecoVision, Commodore 64, VIC-20, MSX, and Thomson computers. Graphically enhanced versions for the Atari 8-bit family and Atari 7800 were published in 1988 by Atari Corporation.
In 1985, Sega released a coin-operated arcade remake, which in turn was ported to the Famicom and Master System in 1986. Choplifter is one of the few games that first appeared on a home system and was ported to the arcade.
10. P-47
P47 Thunderbolt (known as P-47: The Freedom Fighter in Japan) is a shoot 'em up game developed by NMK and Jaleco. It was released in the Arcades in 1988 and ported to many home systems. It was followed by P-47 Aces in 1995.
Gameplay:
The game takes place in World War II and the gameplay is simple. You destroy aircraft, tanks, ships, and other forms of vehicles. There are many types of power-ups (bombs and missiles for example) and a speed booster which helps you, but too much can do more harm than good. The player must use the right weapon to fight a boss or go through a stage.
