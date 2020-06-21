All 12 Golden Tee Golf Arcade Games Inside One Single Arcade Machine, Seriously?
Actually, you can own 1 Arcade Machine with 1,00’s Of Video Games and all Golden tee’s!
Yes, make no mistake about it! We really do have an arcade game machine that includes all 12 of the Golden Tee video games listed on this page. However, the arcade game system included 4,500 of almost every single video arcade game from the 1970’s, the 80’s, the 90’s and many of the 2,000’s!
Take a trip down memory lane with the following Golden Tee golf video games.
Golden Tee Golf
Golden Tee Golf is a golf arcade game series by Incredible Technologies. Its signature feature is the use of a trackball to determine the power, direction, and curve of the player's golf shot. Play modes include casual 18-hole golf, closest to the pin, and online tournaments.
One of the longest running arcade game series, Golden Tee has maintained a large following and a competitive tournament scene.
The Golden Tee series began as a project at Incredible Technologies to create a large-scale golf simulator for sizable family entertainment centers. The idea was scrapped, but not before programmer Larry Hodgson had already written software to create virtual golf courses. Rather than discard his work, Hodgson retooled the concept to develop a golf game for regular arcade cabinets. He worked with co-designer Jim Zielinski, who initially rendered the courses using Deluxe Paint. Instead of a regular joystick and buttons for controls, they used a trackball, which Incredible Technologies had previously used for Capcom Bowling.
The first Golden Tee was play-tested in a bar, a venue which would become the most popular location for Golden Tee cabinets. This first iteration was sold exclusively as a kit that could be used to convert existing arcade machines to Golden Tee. Released in 1989, the first Golden Tee sold relatively well, but the series first found great success with Golden Tee 3D several years later. The 1995 Peter Jacobson's Golden Tee 3D Golf (featuring Peter Jacobsen) was the first in the series to support online networked play. Rather than being networked to each other, the cabinets were all linked to a central computer which compared scores for tournament play. The first test tournament, held on 24 game cabinets in the Chicago area from November 24 to December 17, 1995, awarded real money to the winners, including a $1,000 grand prize. The first "real world" tournament was held mid-June to July 7, 1996, on 145 cabinets across six states, and was considered a major success. By the end of 1996, 1,250 cabinets were installed across 32 states. The tournament gave rise to a large competitive play scene for the franchise. Ryan Bourgeois has won the US national championship three times.
Golden Tee 2K Description
Golden Tee 2K was produced by Incredible Technologies in 2000.
Peter Jacobsen's Golden Tee 3D Golf
Peter Jacobsen's Golden Tee 3D Golf is a golf game featuring a trackball, and three 18-hole courses. The game allows for up to 4 players at a time, and in the case of 2 players of more, allows you to play Stroke Play or Skins mode. These games always have 3 different courses per revision (apart from the home versions, which have six), with hittable trees or objects, lakes, and cliffs (that are out of bounds). Golden Tee 3D Golf was used as the basis for the next games of the series until Golden Tee Fore, with the next games (97', 98', 99', 2K and Classic) being mostly the same except with different courses.
The PSX and PC games (which happen to be one of the only home ports of the Golden Tee series), simply called Peter Jacobsen's Golden Tee Golf are based on Golden Tee '97, sharing some of the menu assets (which are already shared on most revisions of the game) and the courses on it, but also include 3 new extra courses. The PSX version includes some extra modes and hole overviews on the start of each hole, but as there isn't any analog controller for PSX (by default), the trackball controls were replaced, as you hold Down in the D-Pad to adjust the power of your backswing (The game also seems to have support for Dualshock). Meanwhile, the PC version had support for LAN and Online, as well as Shadow Games that you could save and share to then play with a player from a previously saved shadow game as if it was playing with you. It also uses the mouse for analog input, allowing you to move the mouse backwards to adjust the backswing, and then forward to swing it (you can adjust the hit to make it go leftmost or rightmost if you move the mouse forward and to one of the two directions).
Golden Tee Classic
Golden Tee Classic was produced by Incredible Technologies in 2001.
Golden Tee Supreme Edition Tournament
Golden Tee Supreme Edition Tournament is the 11th version of the long running Golden Tee series. It offers three new courses to play.
The game follows the normal rules for golf play. All scoring is done for stroke play (hazards, water penalties etc.) You are provided with a standard set of clubs. 2-9 irons, 3 and 5 woods and a driver. Sand and pitch wedge and a putter.
Prior to the swing you can turn left or right. By rolling the roller ball (controller) back in a certain direction (for backswing) then forward in a certain direction, you can accomplish different shots including slices, hooks, fades and knock down shots.
The game also keeps track of high scores for each course including:
-the thirty best scores -Great golfer points (scored by getting shots within 5' of the hole from at least, yards out, longest drive, longest putt, fewest putts, most greens hit, most fairways hit, most birdies, most eagles or better.
All Golden tee video arcade games included in the Classic Arcade Game System 4,500 Games in One!
1. Golden Tee Golf
2. Golden tee 2k
3. Golden tee 2k Tournament
4. Golden Tee 3D Golf
5. Golden Tee 97
6. Golden tee 98
7. Golden Tee 98 Tournament
8. Golden tee Classic
9. Golden tee Diamond Edition Tournament
10. Golden tee 2
11. Golden tee Royal Edition Tournament
12. Golden Tee Supreme Edition Tournament
Ok, so, it would be so cool to own every single Golden tee golf game listen in this article wouldn’t you agree? BUT WAIT! That’s nothing! Ok, yes, it is something, however what I am trying to say is we have an arcade game system called the Classic Arcade Game System. And this include full-size upright arcade machines with giant 36” LCD screens, 4-joystickes for 4-player games, and a track ball for playing Golden Tee, Missile Command, Marble Madness, Gauntlet and just about any other trackball game you can think of. However, this arcade machine also includes game like but far from limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, Space Invaders, Tempest, all Street Fighter video games, all Mortal Kombat arcade games, all Double Dragon video games, all Metal Slug video games and much more!
The Classic Arcade Game System consists of arcade machines that include 400+ games, 1,100+ games, 3,500 games, and our all new 4-player 4,500 games in one arcade game cabinet!
Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
