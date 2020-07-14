Receive a detailed understanding of the EASA PART-CAO Quality System by joining our training on 13-14 July in Lithuania
Upcoming aviation regulatory training for EASA PART-CAO Quality System is coming to Lithuania on 13-14 July
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 22, 2020 ) Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to invite you to the forthcoming 2-day EASA Part-CAO (Combined Airworthiness Organization) training in Vilnius, Lithuania
Sign up at office@sassofia.com and receive a discount of up to 25% off See our discount options
About the course
EASA Part-CAO (Combined Airworthiness Organization) – 2 Days
Dates: 13 – 14 July 2020
Venue: AirInn Vilnius Hotel, Vilnius, Lithuania
Price: 645 EUR
The primary purpose of this training is to provide a thorough understanding of the Role of Part-CAO in specific the area of the Maintenance CAMO & ARC. The course also aims to provide a full understanding of the regulations and considers in details all relevant procedures, responsibilities and tasks. Read more
Content
- Basic Introduction to EASA regulations and Part M plus Subparts Considering the Key Features of a Combined Airworthiness Organisation
- Scope, Application, Means of compliance & Terms of approval
- Combined airworthiness exposition
- Facilities
- Personnel requirements
- Certifying staff
- Airworthiness review staff
- Components, equipment and tools
- Maintenance Data & Standards – Work Orders
- Certificate of release to service
- Continuing-airworthiness management & Data
- Airworthiness review
- Technical Records
- Privileges of the organisation
- Quality system and organisational review
- Changes to the organisation
- Continued validity
- Findings
Find out the benefits of attending this training
What do People Say about Sofema Aviation Services Training?
“The instructor used the right words to explain the material.”
“The discussions among the group were very beneficial.”
“The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience.”
“All sections of the course were related to my field.”
“Adequate answers were given to specific questions.”
For registration or further details please see here or contact office@sassofia.com.
You can also check out the other available course in Vilnius, Lithuania for EASA Part ML by following this link
Sign up at office@sassofia.com and receive a discount of up to 25% off See our discount options
About the course
EASA Part-CAO (Combined Airworthiness Organization) – 2 Days
Dates: 13 – 14 July 2020
Venue: AirInn Vilnius Hotel, Vilnius, Lithuania
Price: 645 EUR
The primary purpose of this training is to provide a thorough understanding of the Role of Part-CAO in specific the area of the Maintenance CAMO & ARC. The course also aims to provide a full understanding of the regulations and considers in details all relevant procedures, responsibilities and tasks. Read more
Content
- Basic Introduction to EASA regulations and Part M plus Subparts Considering the Key Features of a Combined Airworthiness Organisation
- Scope, Application, Means of compliance & Terms of approval
- Combined airworthiness exposition
- Facilities
- Personnel requirements
- Certifying staff
- Airworthiness review staff
- Components, equipment and tools
- Maintenance Data & Standards – Work Orders
- Certificate of release to service
- Continuing-airworthiness management & Data
- Airworthiness review
- Technical Records
- Privileges of the organisation
- Quality system and organisational review
- Changes to the organisation
- Continued validity
- Findings
Find out the benefits of attending this training
What do People Say about Sofema Aviation Services Training?
“The instructor used the right words to explain the material.”
“The discussions among the group were very beneficial.”
“The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience.”
“All sections of the course were related to my field.”
“Adequate answers were given to specific questions.”
For registration or further details please see here or contact office@sassofia.com.
You can also check out the other available course in Vilnius, Lithuania for EASA Part ML by following this link
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.