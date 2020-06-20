Women's Health Care Market Worth $17.8 billion | Segmentation, Growth Drivers & Key Players
North America commanded the largest share of the women’s healthcare market in 2019.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 20, 2020 ) [146 Pages Report] The Global Womens Health Care Market is projected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2024 from USD 9.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period (2019–2024).
The Market growth is largely driven by the growing incidence of chronic health conditions among women, government initiatives to curb population growth, growing demand for contraceptives to prevent unintended pregnancies, and the growing focus on R&D by key players for the development of advanced products. On the other hand, the reluctance to use contraceptives is a major factor limiting the market growth.
Market Growth Drivers:
- Growing Incidence of Chronic Health Conditions Among Women
- Demand for Contraceptives to Prevent Unintended Pregnancies
- Government Initiatives to Curb Population Growth
- Growing Focus on Product R&D
Browse 127 market data Tables and 27 Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=136585329
Market Segmentation in Depth:
Based on drug, the women’s healthcare market is segmented into EVISTA, XGEVA, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, NuvaRing, FORTEO, Premarin, ACTONEL, and ORTHO-TRI-CY LO (28). Prolia is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market. Prolia has shown a considerable year-on-year growth primarily due to increasing unit demand. Prolia has witnessed positive market growth owing to the increasing prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis in the US.
On the basis of application, the women’s healthcare market is segmented into hormonal infertility, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, contraceptives, menopause, PCOS, and other applications. The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis and a high risk of osteoporosis fractures are the prime factors that contribute towards the large share of this segment.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=136585329
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
In 2018, North America was the largest and the fastest-growing regional market for women’s healthcare. The increasing median age of first-time pregnancies and the growing prevalence of PCOS and postmenopausal osteoporosis are the factors responsible for the growth of this regional segment. Furthermore, the growing awareness and understanding regarding contraceptives among American women, easy access to modern contraception as compared to developing countries, and increased healthcare spending also support the growth of this market.
Some key players mentioned in the research report are:
The prominent players in the global women’s healthcare market include Bayer AG (Germany), Allergan (Dublin), Merck & Co. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Amgen (US), Agile Therapeutics Inc. (US), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US), Mylan N.V. (US), Lupin (India), Blairex Laboratories (US), Apothecus Pharmaceutical (US), Eli Lilly And Company (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), and Johnson & Johnson (US).
