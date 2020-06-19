Network Slicing Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2018 to 2022
The report on the Global network slicing Market covers Industry Size, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, historical trends, dynamics, country-level analysis for every segment, key Vendor’s share analysis, competitive landscape and supply
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 19, 2020 ) The network slicing market is expected to be gaining traction due to the rise in demands for high-speed and large network coverage, increased growth in mobile data traffic volumes, increase in demand for broadband services over mobile network, and the growing demand for the virtualization of networks. Moreover, the trending technologies, such as Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN), and the evolving next-generation wireless networks are some of the other factors that are expected to contribute to the overall growth of the network slicing market. MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global network slicing market size to grow from USD 112.3 Million in 2017 to USD 302.2 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.9%.
There are several established players in the network slicing market, such as Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), Intel (US), Cisco (US), ZTE (China), SK Telecom (South Korea), Affirmed Networks (US), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Telefónica (Spain), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), NTT DOCOMO (Japan), Aria Networks (UK), Argela (Turkey), and Mavenir (US). These leading players have adopted various strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments, to achieve growth in the global network slicing market.
Ericsson offers virtual network services, which address the networking requirements of the operators. These virtual network services are used as network slices to serve various application areas on a single physical path. The network slices help operators improve the network the efficiency, reduce the latency, and enhance the speed, thereby improving the overall cost-efficiency. Moreover, these services are instrumental in providing C-RAN solution, which helps operators utilize Network Functions Virutalization (NFV), along with providing data center processing proficiencies in their network. The services provides various benefits, which include layer interworking, scalability, resource pooling, and spectral efficiency. The company has been competently expanding its business lines by undertaking efficient organic strategies. For instance, in September 2017, Ericsson partnered with Intel, a multinational company providing technology and networking, and communication platforms for commercial clients. Under this partnership, a 5G field test was conducted using Intel’s 5G Mobile Trial platform and Ericsson’s 5G radio technologies.
Cisco Systems is another important vendor, who offers services and technologies for the network slicing market. The company offers a comprehensive set of 5G core solutions, including Cisco’s Ultra Services Platform, which consists of Control and User Plane Separation (CUPS) for network slicing, virtualization, and end-to-end automation. Virtualization includes NFV and Software-Defined Networking (SDN), which enhance the data center virtualization, thereby increasing the resource flexibility and utilization, and reducing the infrastructure and overhead costs.
