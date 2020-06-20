Liquid Fertilizers Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025
The Increase in the Share of Nitrogen in NPK Consumption is Projected to Drive the Growth of the Market
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 20, 2020 ) The global liquid fertilizers market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.7%. The growth of the liquid fertilizers industry is driven by various factors due to its ease of use and rapid absorption by the soil and plants, which in turn, ensures that nutrients reach crops faster than other forms of fertilizers.
By crop type, the fruits & vegetables segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the liquid fertilizers market during the forecast period.
The trend of consuming fruits has witnessed a growth in the past two decades, and this trend is projected to continue in the coming years. According to the FAO, China is the largest producer of fresh fruits and vegetables, which has surpassed the production and growth in the US and India in 2018. The increasing exports of fruits & vegetables have also led to an increase in the crop plantation area, which has resulted in a rise in their production levels. Hence, the crop protection chemicals market for fruits & vegetables is projected to witness significant growth. This, in turn, is projected to drive the liquid fertilizers market.
Request Sample of this Report:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=225530281
By type, the nitrogen segment is projected to dominate the liquid fertilizers market during the forecast period.
Nitrogen is one of the most-widely consumed nutrients among all the macro and microelements required for plant growth. It is used to build amino acids, which produce proteins, and take part in almost every biochemical reaction performed in a plant. Inadequate nitrogen (N) availability in the soil is a common problem that farmers often witness. Therefore, additional liquid nitrogen fertilization is required to eradicate this problem. Urea, ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, and calcium nitrate are commonly available nutrient sources of liquid nitrogen. In addition, various combinations of nutrients are manufactured and used to provide nutrition to plants. Thus, the demand for liquid nitrogen fertilizers remains high globally.
The increasing demand for various crops in the Asia Pacific regions is driving the growth of the liquid fertilizers market.
The increasing agricultural practices and requirement of high-quality agricultural produce are factors that are projected to drive the nitrogenous fertilizers market growth in this region. Major crops produced in Asia include rice, sugar beet, fruits & vegetables, cereals, and grains; the region consumes 90% of the global rice produced. Asian countries, such as Korea, China, Japan, and recently Vietnam, are applying high levels of nitrogenous fertilizers per hectare, for both short-term and perennial crops. Hence, the demand for liquid fertilizers is high in the region.
Key Market Players
Key players in this market include Nutrien, Ltd. (Canada), Yara International ASA (Norway), Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel), K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) (Chile), The Mosaic Company (US), and EuroChem Group (Switzerland). These major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. These companies have a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. They also have manufacturing facilities, along with strong distribution networks across these regions.
Nutrien Ltd. (Canada) Nutrien has the largest crop nutrient product portfolio, which is combined with a global retail distribution network that includes more than 1,500 farm retail centers. The company is a leading manufacturer and distributes over 27 million tonnes (29.76 million tons) of nitrogen, potassium, and phosphate products for industrial, agricultural, and feed customers worldwide. The company has a wide-ranging agricultural retail network that provides services to over 500,000 grower accounts. The company has a network of nearly 1,700 retail locations in seven countries, along with operations and investments in 14 countries, globally. The company has its presence in regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia.
Speak to Analyst:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=225530281
Yara International ASA (Norway) is one of the largest fertilizer manufacturing companies in the world. The company is primarily engaged in producing and distributing mineral fertilizers and environmental solutions. It manages its business primarily through three business segments, namely, downstream, industrial, and upstream. The company offers its liquid fertilizer products through its product portfolio and is available in potassium, phosphorus, and sulfate forms. The company offers fertilizer brands, such as YaraBela, YaraLiva, YaraMila, YaraTera, YaraVera, and YaraVita. The company offers a complete fertilizer portfolio to growers, globally, under its downstream segment, and also offers ammonia, urea, nitrates, and other nitrogen-based fertilizer products under its upstream business segment. The company offers fertilizers of various nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, and magnesium.
