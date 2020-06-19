Jimmy's TOP 12 Tekken Video Arcade Games of All Time!
Jimmy’s honest review of the best Tekken arcade games of all time!
Once again, I have plugged in and turned on one of our multigame arcade machines. But this time, it was our all new recently released Classic Arcade Game System featured in our most popular, Slimline 4-player video arcade machine with the large 32” LCD screen. And of course, as usual, I began to scroll through all 4,500 arcade games organized by genre and to my surprise, I believe I had discovered every single Tekken arcade game ever developed. Additionally, even though the Tekken arcade games from the past did exhibit some of the best graphics and high-resolution, but now, seeing these unbelievable video games with the Classic Arcade Systems new 3-D graphics, the Tekken characters looked almost life-like! With that being said, let’s move on to my top 12 Tekken picks!
1. Tekken (The original)
Tekken is a fighting video game developed and published by Namco. It was released in arcades in December 1994 and on the PlayStation in 1995. It was the first entry in the popular Tekken series, succeeded by Tekken 2 in August 1995. The arcade game features eight playable characters, while the PlayStation version features 17 playable characters in the roster.
As with many fighting games, players choose a character from a lineup, and engage in hand-to-hand combat with an opponent. Unlike most fighting games of the time, Tekken allows the player to control each of the fighter's four limbs independently. The player can watch the animation on screen and figure out the appropriate command (if the character kicks low with their right leg, the move is likely to be executed by pressing down and right kick, or a similar variation). By default, there are two rounds of combat. However, the players have a choice from one to five rounds, as well as options for the time limit of each round. If the time limit for the round expires, the character with more health remaining will be declared the winner; if one does not exist, the round will be a draw.
2. Tekken Hybrid (2011)
More of a promotional tool for the film contained with rather than being an actual game, Tekken Hybrid was basically a small version of Tekken Tag Tournament 2. Released exclusively for the PlayStation
3. Tekken – Blood Vengeance
Tekken: Blood Vengeance was the main part of the deal you’d be getting.
As for gameplay, Tekken Tag Tournament 2 Prologue was on offer alongside the original game but didn’t provide anything of substance. It was a carbon copy of the first Tag Tournament only with an extremely small roster to choose from. Although graphics were updated, they were still a long way from other games seen on the PlayStation 3 which looked far superior.
4. Tekken Tag Tournament 2 (2011)
Something big was needed from the Tekken series around the time of the release of this game to rejuvenate the franchise, but it wasn’t Tekken Tag Tournament 2 that we wanted. The game was basically a current-generation version of the original, with nothing original on show.
There was an attempt to inject life into it by adding a storyline, but since this was a non-canonical plot, it didn’t induce any interest. There were no revolutionary gameplay mechanics to make it feel as if this game was necessary in the first place, with pretty much a clustered roster sent our way to keep the players quiet over its shortcomings.
5. Tekken Tag Tournament (1999)
Upon release, Tekken Tag Tournament exploded onto the scene for giving a fresh take on the series never seen before. Featuring a cast that was immense for its time, the game mixed things up by adding in multiple characters at once within gameplay.
The problem, though, is that the game hasn’t aged well. Now, you don’t get the sense of awesome fun that was available back then. And while it might not seem very fair on Tekken Tag Tournament, it is the truth seeing that the remastered version didn’t evoke any real sense of value. The Tekken series just isn’t meant to be a tag-team venture.
6. Tekken 6 (2007)
It’s great if you want to spend your time playing against your buddies or people on the internet, otherwise, Tekken 6 is the weakest entry in the mainline series. Its shortcomings are chiefly attributed to its lackluster campaign mode.
7. Tekken 7 (2015)
Namco must have figured packing in a lot of flash might mask Tekken 7’s failure to deliver on the hype, and we can’t say it achieved in satisfying the average gamer. While it bettered on the mistakes Tekken 6 made in terms of the story, it still wasn’t something to write home about.
Gameplay wasn’t all too bad, though, but the problem was that characters like Akuma, Heihachi, and Kazuya were so far stronger in terms of variety and power moves that it didn’t make sense choosing any other character. This took away quite a bit of replay value, although the huge roster did do well in extending the first playthrough a little bit.
8. Tekken (1994)
The only problem here is that the game feels naturally dated, but it’s still a better option than most of the recent entries in the series. Tekken still holds that cool factor when playing, something that none of the fighting games at that time could evoke.
It’s a shame the characters to choose from are so few in quantity, but that can be a plus in that you can use your favorite few characters and become a complete ace with them. This opens the opportunity to become a master in gameplay, and that beats being a novice who doesn’t know any sorts of combos.
9. Tekken 2 (1995)
This game was when Tekken felt like it deserved being in the big leagues, as Tekken 2 took the world by storm by offering a much larger roster with immense depth. Characters like Lei Wulong and Devil Kazuya made the game a must-have, since they had that edge you didn’t see in fighting games.
Tekken 2 also made for a worthwhile story mode, as the Mishima saga truly kicked off here with the conflict between Heihachi and Kazuya. A lot of hours went by with players checking out every character and their unique fighting style, although its darker setting does slightly take away from its charm.
10. Tekken 4 (2001)
Here’s a Tekken game that has aged incredibly well, to the point that it’s now considered one of the absolute best entries in the series. Tekken 4 is the game to play if you want a story mode that is supremely rich in its plotlines, along with a gameplay feel that is totally realistic.
11. Tekken 3 (1997)
Considered as one of the greatest games of all time, Tekken 3 cemented the Tekken series as the apex fighting franchise out there. Its value was brought in by perfectly balancing the gameplay and story mode.
Moreover, it was the fact that the game appealed to a youthful fanbase that was its main draw, as superb introductions in Jin Kazama, Hwoarang, and Ling Xiaoyu brought a modern feel to the series. With the addition of a frightening villain in True Ogre, Tekken 3 was like a quest you were set upon, where using a mostly new roster made you feel as if you were injected with the spirit of a fighter seeking out the ultimate prize.
12. Tekken 5 (2004)
Even more so balanced than Tekken 3, Tekken 5 had the advantage of an awesome soundtrack, incredible graphics that still hold up, and a story mode that represented the peak of the series.
It had justification for each character to be there, with their variety being such that you sympathized with characters like Julia Chang, while getting your badass gear into overdrive by choosing fighters like Jin Kazama and Raven. The arcade mode was perfect for learning new and fresh methods of fighting, and the level designs were gorgeous to behold. For a complete fighting experience that doesn’t lack in any department, Tekken 5 is the game to go with, even almost fifteen years after its release.
