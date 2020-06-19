High-End Slot Machines Available to The Home User!
Now is your chance to own a genuine IGT Trimline Slot Machine
We at IN THE NEW AGE are known for our vast selection in game room equipment such as but not limited to; Arcade machines, pinball machines, jukeboxes and of course genuine slot machines and video poker machines that were once used in the casinos of Las Vegas and beyond. And now for some good news, we have a limited inventory of one of the best known and widely popular IGT slot machines, the IGT Trimline slot machine series!
About IGT Trimline Slot machines:
The IGT Trimline is the next step up from the I Game Plus series. It is a beautiful new model of cabinet able to play some of the most famous of the 044 series of games players love. The IGT Trimline is a great way to give your layout an updated classy look while still offering greatest hit themes that are sure to attract players who love simple games they know and want.
Players Favorite IGT Trimline Game Themes
Treasures of Troy, Wolf run, Coyote Moon, Shrimpmania, Cleopatra 2, Cleopatra, Frog Princess, Frog Prince, Cats, Kitty Glitter, Maltese Fortune, Pharaoh’s Fortune, Stinkin Rich, Lobster mania, Moon Warriors, Enchanted Unicorn, Deep Pockets, My Rich Uncle, Mystical Mermaid, Alien, and Bombay.
IGT’s Trimlines product includes all the popular options of IGT’s legacy products you have come to expect and enjoy. Furthermore, the Trimline offers other notable added features including:
• Improved sound quality with a refined audio system and new speakers
• Lower placement of speakers delivers a superior stereo imaging
• Support for all current coin handling, printer, and bill acceptor model requirements
• Support for IGT’s new family of USB peripheral devices
• New simplified harnessing for ease of service
• IGT Engineering’s goal of strict security and cabinet reliability expectations strike a perfect balance
• Lighted display with beautiful glass
About this slot machine:
This slot machine is a popular theme for the IGT Trimline series. The Trimline machines feature multi-line video play.
The Trimline product
The IGT Trimline is the newer version of the IGT I games. The Trimlines feature better graphics and sound. Furthermore, the Trimlines features a dual screen monitor and works standalone. These machines are 100% complete, have the JCM technology, and are tested and refurbished by our technicians.
• 100 % Fully Refurbished IGT Trimline slot machines available!
• UBA bill acceptor, ready to put on your gaming floor! We can virtually program the machines to take almost any world currency using the UBA bill acceptor.
• IGT’s new Trimlines machine cabinet design incorporates the latest in advanced technology, providing additional features that benefit operators and players alike.
Features
• The fundamental look and feel of the gaming machine have changed to a sleeker cabinet style and a reduced machine footprint. This enables operators to optimize machine placement, which ultimately provides players with more machines to play.
• Button panel layout is user-friendly and includes a soft urethane wrist rest for comfort
• Flatbeds note entry of the bill acceptor makes the insertion of tickets and bills easier for players
• Top box design reduces LCD glare
• Standard or Premium Chrome door options will vary
• IGT’s Trimlines product includes all the popular options of IGT’s legacy products you have come to expect and enjoy. Furthermore, the Trimline offers other notable added features including:
• Improved sound quality with a refined audio system and new speakers
• Lower placement of speakers delivers a superior stereo imaging
• Support for all current coin handling, printer, and bill acceptor model requirements
• Support for IGT’s new family of USB peripheral devices
• New simplified harnessing for ease of service
• IGT Engineering’s goal of strict security and cabinet reliability expectations strike a perfect balance
• Lighted glass display will vary
For all products visit IN THE NEW AGE TODAY!
• Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
• Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
• Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
• Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
• Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
