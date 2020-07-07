Sofema Aviation Services and SofemaOnline Announce Full Working Hours
Sofema Aviation Services www.sassofia.com & SofemaOnline www.sofemaonline.com are pleased to share that we are back to a full day working week after 3 months of reduced operations.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 19, 2020 ) From June 15th, we are operating normal hours Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 18:00 East European Time (GMT+3).
Our team is dedicated to providing you with the Best Service, Customer support, Help & Guidance.
Please see below the newest webinars, classroom courses and online training we are offering:
Upcoming webinars:
- Accountable Manager and Post Holder (Nominated Persons) Regulatory Obligations Combined OPS, ATO & Maintenance – Essentials – 1 Day – Webinar on 29 June 2020
- EASA Quality and Safety For AM Nominated Persons QMS & SMS – 1 Day – Webinar on 30 June 2020
- Part M Effective Mar 2020 – For Large Aircraft – 1 Day Webinar on 14 July 2020
- EASA Part CAMO Regulatory Obligations – 1 Day Webinar on 15 July 2020
- EASA Part CAMO – Safety Management Systems – Regulatory Obligations – 1 Day Webinar on 17 July 2020
See further details regarding our webinar courses here.
General Aviation training in Bulgaria and Lithuania:
- EASA Part-CAO (Combined Airworthiness Organization) – 2 Days – Sofia, Bulgaria
Dates: 6 – 7 July 2020
- EASA Part ML Regulatory Obligations – 1 Day – Sofia, Bulgaria
Date: 8 July 2020
- EASA Part-CAO (Combined Airworthiness Organization) – 2 Days – Vilnius, Lithuania
Dates: 13 – 14 July 2020
- EASA Part ML Regulatory Obligations – 1 Day – Vilnius, Lithuania
Date: 15 July 2020
Bulgarian session
Lithuanian session
Latest online training opportunities at www.SofemaOnline.com
- EASA Part 145 and Part 145 Recurrent courses
- Part CAMO & SMS for Part CAMO Training Package
- Quality Assurance Initial Training Package
- EASA Part 145 / Part 147 Instructor Learning Diploma – Initial Program
- EASA Part 147 Instructor Recurrent Training Program
For a full list of the available online programs, please see A to Z of SofemaOnline
We are available at office@sassofia.com and online@sassofia.com for questions, registrations and guidance.
Thank you for choosing us in your career development!
Best wishes,
Steve, Ilija, Petya, Tanya, Mimi, Stanislava, Maya, Draga, Kalina, Kristina, Eva, Desislava, Ralitsa, Taniela, Joanna
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
