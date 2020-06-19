Physiotherapy Equipment Market | Discover The Latest Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Industry-Specific Challenges
Market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 19, 2020 ) According to the new market research report "Physiotherapy Equipment Market by Product (Laser Therapy, Ultrasound, Cryotherapy, Electrotherapy, and Accessories), Application (Musculoskeletal, Gynecology, Pediatric, Cardiovascular), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Physiotherapy Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 21.1 billion by 2024 from US 15.0 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.8%.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Physiotherapy Equipment Market
Growth in this market is driven by rapidly growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the global prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing incidence of sports injuries, degenerative joint disorders, and cerebrovascular disease.
The electrotherapy equipment segment is projected to occupy the majority of the market share during the forecast period.
The electrotherapy equipment segment is projected to hold the largest share of the market, during the forecast period. The large share of the segment is primarily attributed to the by rapid adoption electrical stimulation-based techniques in rehabilitation. It includes techniques, such as Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Functional Neuromuscular Stimulation, H-wave Stimulation, Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation, Interferential Stimulation, Microcurrent Stimulation, Galvanic Stimulation, Sympathetic Therapy, Peripheral Subcutaneous Field Stimulation, Peroneal Nerve Stimulation, and Auricular Stimulation (P-stim).
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=65250228
Browse and in-depth TOC on "Physiotherapy Equipment Market"
64 – Tables
19 – Figures
114 – Pages
In 2018, Europe accounted for the largest share of the market.
The physiotherapy equipment market is predominantly divided into four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe accounted for the largest share of this market, followed by North America. The major drivers for the growth of this market are the rising geriatric population, increasing inclination for active lifestyles, the penetration of physiotherapy services, and favorable healthcare reforms. However, an uncertain reimbursement scenario and the need for reforms in physiotherapy educational practices are hindering the growth of this market.
Request Sample Pages:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=65250228
Major vendors in the physiotherapy equipment market include DJO Global (US), Performance Health (US), BTL Industries (US), and EMS Physio (UK).
DJO Global (US) is a major leader in the physiotherapy equipment market. It maintains its leadership position in this market through its strong distribution network across the globe and with its business operations in the US, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Germany, Australia, Canada, and Latin America.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Physiotherapy Equipment Market
Growth in this market is driven by rapidly growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the global prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing incidence of sports injuries, degenerative joint disorders, and cerebrovascular disease.
The electrotherapy equipment segment is projected to occupy the majority of the market share during the forecast period.
The electrotherapy equipment segment is projected to hold the largest share of the market, during the forecast period. The large share of the segment is primarily attributed to the by rapid adoption electrical stimulation-based techniques in rehabilitation. It includes techniques, such as Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation, Functional Neuromuscular Stimulation, H-wave Stimulation, Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation, Interferential Stimulation, Microcurrent Stimulation, Galvanic Stimulation, Sympathetic Therapy, Peripheral Subcutaneous Field Stimulation, Peroneal Nerve Stimulation, and Auricular Stimulation (P-stim).
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=65250228
Browse and in-depth TOC on "Physiotherapy Equipment Market"
64 – Tables
19 – Figures
114 – Pages
In 2018, Europe accounted for the largest share of the market.
The physiotherapy equipment market is predominantly divided into four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe accounted for the largest share of this market, followed by North America. The major drivers for the growth of this market are the rising geriatric population, increasing inclination for active lifestyles, the penetration of physiotherapy services, and favorable healthcare reforms. However, an uncertain reimbursement scenario and the need for reforms in physiotherapy educational practices are hindering the growth of this market.
Request Sample Pages:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=65250228
Major vendors in the physiotherapy equipment market include DJO Global (US), Performance Health (US), BTL Industries (US), and EMS Physio (UK).
DJO Global (US) is a major leader in the physiotherapy equipment market. It maintains its leadership position in this market through its strong distribution network across the globe and with its business operations in the US, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Germany, Australia, Canada, and Latin America.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.