Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market Worth $656 million | Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis
North America is expected to dominate the central fill pharmacy automation market during the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 19, 2020 ) [129 Pages Report] The Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market is projected to reach USD 656 million by 2024 from USD 381 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.5%.
Market Size Estimation;
The market size estimates and forecasts provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (segmental analysis of major segments) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by product & service, by vendor, and by region).
Data Triangulation;
After arriving at the market size, the central fill pharmacy automation was divided into several segments and subsegments. To complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments & subsegments, the data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
By product and service, the market is segmented by equipment, services, and software. The equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The equipment segment is further segmented into integrated workflow Process Automation systems, automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging and labeling systems, automated tabletop counters, automated medication compounding systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, and other automated systems for tracking, tablet splitting, and filling.
Based on the vendor, the market is segmented into equipment vendors and consulting vendors. The equipment vendors segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of the equipment vendors segment can be attributed to the wide range of products offered by them, vast geographic presence, strong technical expertise, and access to spare parts (resulting in reduced downtime).
Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
In 2019, North America dominated the central fill pharmacy automation market, followed by Europe, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The rising focus on providing value-based care to patients, increase in specialty medication dispensing, growing number of medication errors, and the need for automated systems for improved compounding and dispensing are major factors that have resulted in the increased adoption of central fill pharmacy automation equipment and services in North America.
Some key players mentioned in the research report are:
Prominent players in the central fill pharmacy automation market are ARxIUM, Inc. (US), RxSafe, LLC (US), TCGRX Pharmacy Workflow Solutions (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Omnicell, Inc. (US), ScriptPro (US), Kuka AG (Germany), Innovation (US), R/X Automation Solutions (US), Tension Packaging & Automation (US), Cornerstone Automation Systems, LLC (CASI, US), and QMSI (US)
