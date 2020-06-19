Fiducial Markers Market Worth $123 million | Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis
The Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period owing to the rising patient pool
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 19, 2020 ) 146 Pages Report] The Fiducial Markers Market is projected to USD 123 million by 2025 from USD 95 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.
The growth of the fiducial markers market is mainly attributed to factors such as the growing incidence of cancer, rising awareness on radiotherapy, and funding for cancer as well as fiducial marker research. In addition, the modernization of healthcare infrastructure and rising penetration of healthcare insurance in developing countries is expected to further fuel the growth of the market in the near future.
Market Size Estimation;
Market size estimates and forecasts provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (segmental analysis of major segments) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by product, cancer type, modality, end user, and region).
Objectives of the Study:
- To define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of product, cancer type, modality, end user, and region
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
- To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the total market
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
The ultrasound modality segment will register significant growth over the forecast period;
On the basis of modality, the market is classified into CT/CBCT, MRI, ultrasound, and radiotherapy. Technological advancements and the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures have supported the high growth of the ultrasound modality segment.
Prostate cancer commanded the leading market share due to the rising preference for radiotherapy treatment;
By cancer type, the fiducial markers market is segmented into prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, gastric cancer, and others. The prostate cancer segment is expected to dominate the market. The ongoing modernization and expansion of healthcare infrastructure, growing medical tourism, and improving research capabilities are expected to improve radiotherapy accessibility, further supporting market growth.
The Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:
The fiducial markers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is projected to hold the largest share of the regional market for fiducial markers in 2019. This is attributed to the expansion of the target patient population, favorable reimbursement scenario, greater accessibility to radiotherapy procedures, and the presence of major players in this region.
Some key players mentioned in the research report are:
The major players in the market include CIVCO Radiotherapy (US), IZI Medical Products (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Naslund Medical AB (Sweden), and IBA (Belgium). Other players are Best Medical International, Inc. (US), Nanovi A/S (Denmark), Carbon Medical Technologies (US), Eckert & Ziegler (Germany), Innovative Oncology Solutions (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and QFIX (US).
