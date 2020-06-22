Focused Client Configured Webinar for PART 21 J and CS 25 to be delivered by SAS
Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) is pleased to announce we have won a contract to support PT. GMF Aeroasia Tbk., GARUDA INDONESIA GROUP with specific training related to EASA Part 21 J and CS 25.
Combined Part 21 – CS25 Consolidated Training Course – 4-Day Webinar
Dates:
22.06.2020 - 23.06.2020
25.06.2020 - 26.06.2020
There are a series of technical codes which must be followed to ensure the design of the various products and parts are fully compliant with all certification requirements. Related to Large Aircraft this Technical Code is known as CS-25 Large Aeroplane Certification.
The CS 25 Large Aircraft Certification training provides the delegates with a basic knowledge of the typical certification processes related to large airplanes. The course reviews the regulatory background driven by ICAO, JAA, FAA and EASA. Consideration is given to the technical aspects regarding systems and avionics, cabin and structure; certification topics. The intent of this training focuses on a needs-driven agenda rather than a line by line review of the various requirements. See further details
About the instructor
SAS is one of the few companies who has the capacity to deliver cost-effective detailed and specific training configured for the clients’ objectives and presented by our expert who is also a CVE within his own EASA Part 21 Design Organisation. His name is Crawford Murray. He started his aviation career as a Design Engineer in Strachan and Henshaw, Bristol and since then has been working for different companies such as British Aerospace Bristol, Virgin Atlantic Airways, GB Airways.
Murray is a Chartered Engineer, Member of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers and a qualified Lowland Search and Rescue Technician (ALSAR).
About SAS’ Webinar Training
We use https://zoom.us/. This is a live program where the instructor takes you through the material in real-time with easy to use Software.
This way of learning is highly interactive and spares the delegates additional costs such as travel and accommodation.
The Webinar training is a cost-effective way to cover the material for a small to a medium-size group of people. To go ahead with delivery the minimum number of participants required per course is six persons. However, if you are on your own please make the request to attend the training as we will consolidate and develop a group from all our clients.
Check out our training catalogue
How to request your In-Company Training?
You can contact us to discuss your training needs and to identify how Sofema Aviation Services can support you and your company at office@sassofia.com.
See Delegates Feedback
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
Sofema Aviation Services
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
