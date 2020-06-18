Spray Drying Equipment Market to Record Steady Growth by 2023
What are the Known and Unknown Adjacencies Impacting the Spray Drying Equipment Market
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 18, 2020 ) The report "Spray Drying Equipment Market by Type (Rotary Atomizer, Nozzle, Fluidized, Closed Loop, Centrifugal), Application (Food, Pharma, Chemical, Feed), Flow Type, Cycle Type, Drying Stage, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", The spray drying equipment market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.38 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 6.12 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018.
Market Dynamics
Reduction in thermal damage caused to the product
The spray drying technology works by applying thermal energy, which acts on the product separating the liquid and turning it into fine granular or powder form. This type of process reduces the exposure time to high temperature, especially for heat-sensitive food products. As a result, spray dryers are preferred for drying fluid products. Vegetable and fruit juices are dried to their powder forms; this increases their shelf life and used as ingredients in other food products. Moreover, products such as these are sensitive toward thermal energy and can lose their nutrient value. Spray drying ensures that with controlled parameters, the nutrient values of the end product can be retained. Among all the industrial dryers, spray drying is widely used in the food, pharmaceutical, and related markets. Anyhydrobiotics such as probiotics are the most common food systems incorporated which retain the cell viability after processing. These are largely manufactured by spray drying considering the factors such as reduced thermal damage, low cost, energy, and throughput.
Misalignment in process parameters can affect the organoleptic properties
The spray drying technology has its own advantages, but if not correctly optimized, it can hamper the properties of the food products, such as taste and color. Parameters such as difference between the inflow and the outflow temperature, feed flow rate, residence time, temperature & design parameters of the drying chamber, heat & mass transfer, and drying kinetics of the air during production of food products; along with biology of bacteria; if not properly aligned, can result in imbalance in moisture composition in the final powder form. This kind of error would eventually dissuade smaller food manufacturers from installing spray dryers in their plants and opt for other drying methods. This can have a direct impact on the spray dryer manufacturing market.
The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market in this region is mainly driven by the increasing demand for nutritional products such as infant food and milk powders among consumers. China accounted for the largest market share for spray drying equipment in the Asia Pacific region. The country is also one of the major markets for food and drug encapsulation in the world; the market here is projected to grow significantly in the next few years.
However, infrastructural challenges in developing countries might hamper the growth of the global spray drying equipment market.
Expansions, partnerships, and new product launches are the key strategies adopted by market players to ensure their growth in global market. Major players in this market include GEA Group AG (Germany), SPX Flow Technology (US), Dedert Corporation (US), Buchi Labortechnik AG (Switzerland), European Spraydry Technologies LLP (UK), Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering Co. Ltd. (China), Shandong Tianli Drying Technology and Equipment (China), Acmefil (India), New AVM Systech (India), C. E. Rogers (US), Advanced Drying System (India), and Labplant (UK).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
