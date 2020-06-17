Jimmy’s TOP Pinball Picks for 2020 – What Do You Think?
Jimmy’s top-rated virtual pinballs and traditional pinballs for 2020!
It’s me again, Jimmy Smith from IN THE NEW AGE. Once again, I deemed it necessary to release some of my top picks within the arcade game industry, however this time, I have released the top pinball machines for the year 2020! Here are my pinball picks and my reviews!
• Vpin Virtual Pinball Machine (IN THE NEW AGE)
Sorry guys, of course I needed to start out with our most sought-after pinball machine, the Vpin virtual pinball. But, let’s face it, it’s one bad-to-the-bone pinball machine!
The Vpin pinball machine is possibly the most advanced pinball machine on the market, reason being unlike traditional pinball machines, the Vpin is a near perfect video simulation of almost every pinball machine ever created since, well since the 1950's!
The Vpin includes almost every pinball machine from the 50's, the 60's, the 70's, the 80; s, the 90s, and the 2000's including many 2020 pinball game titles.
The Vpin includes 3 different LCD screens. The play field is created and displayed on a 42" LCD 4k screen! All LCD screen sizes; 42", 32", 15"!
Compare the Vpin pinball machine to the traditional pinball machine!
Traditional pinball machines problems that will probably happen sooner or later including but not limited to; ball jams, flipper jams, coil burn-outs, light bulbs burning out, circuit board problems, and the obvious, becoming board of playing only 1 single pinball machine, when you could be playing 2,000 pinball games on the Vpin virtual pinball machine!
1. Houdini Master of Mystery (Chicago Pinball)
About Houdini
"Master of Mystery"
Escapes. Illusions. Magic ... and more!
Houdini is a name known and respected around the world and is one that is associated with greatness. This legendary figure is now celebrated with the premier machine from American Pinball. Help Houdini perform his greatest tricks, be part of his movies, participate in a seance, and go on secret missions.
Playing Houdini is straight up fun and the game “feels” magical. The magnets are integrated in a way that will entertain hardcore hobbyists as well as casual players. The trunk shot catapult is the same way. ... – the whole experience makes you feel like you are part of a magic show
Playfield Features
Three Magnets to Control Houdini's Magic
Over 20" Launch into Houdini's Steamer Trunk
Animated & Interactive Theatre Marquee
API Theater Stage
Real Wood Laser Engraved Planchette
Theatre Spotlights
Custom Padlock & Gear Bumper Tops w/ Chains
6 Balls
Oktoberfest (Chicago Pinball)
It has a unique layout that is a breath of fresh air. The rules on Oktoberfest are downright fantastic which is where the game really shines. It is not a linear game. I really appreciate being able to play the modes in any order, along with collecting steins.
2. Hot Wheels (Chicago Pinball)
About HOT WHEELS™
It's time to get hot!
For over 50 years, Mattel's HOT WHEELS™ die cast cars have been sought and collected by hundreds of millions of fans all over the world. Over 5 billion cars have been sold incorporating more than 20,000 different car designs.
Today this multi-generational franchise is bigger than it's ever been, and by far the #1 selling toy in the world! *
And now American Pinball is proud to present the first officially licensed HOT WHEELS™ pinball machine. The exciting and fast-paced world of HOT WHEELS™ comes to life under glass, featuring a dazzling array of gameplay objectives that will keep players of all ages racing back to play again and again.
3. Star Trek Pro Edition (Stern Pinball)
Star Trek Pro Edition of a pinball machine based on The Star Trek into Darkness movie and featuring a massive USS Vengeance model, LED lights and magnetic locks.
4. The Beatles - My second favorite, Jimmy Smith (Stern Pinball)
Extra features: features nine The Beatles’ hit songs; retro-themed playfield, four flippers, eleven drop targets, eight stand-up targets, multiple skill shots, two opto-spinners, a ball-catching magnet and a magnetic spinning record disc in the center of the playfield; unique art packages and custom powder-coated armor
The Beatles are a timeless group and there have been many products including machines that were modeled after them. The Stern Pinball, The Beatles Gold edition is certainly one of the best. This pinball machine is all about nostalgia, throwing back to the 1950s with everything from video clips to Ed Sullivan introductions. This makes this game, a must play for any fans of the group. The table even features a few licensed hits from The Beatles. This will keep fans playing for longer and it is a surprising feature that is uncommon on tables that works very well in this context. All the Beatles nostalgia would be fantastic on its own, but this is not the only draw of this pinball machine. The table is enjoyable even without these extra electronics that makes this table stand apart from the pack as one of the best pinball machines of all time. The standard features include spinners, skill shots and drop targets, and even the more basic features are done so well that you can overlook that they are like other tables. This table provides a wonderful balance of classic play elements and a modern presentation that really pops. So, if you’re looking for a fantastic table and you enjoy Beatles flair, this is the machine to beat. You can enjoy the game and tap into the Beatles nostalgia that will make this pinball machine a talking point in your home.
5. Pinball Deadpool – Best Stern Pinball Machine (Stern pinball)
Extra features: includes two stainless steel and wire form ramps with a Katana sword ramp return, hand-drawn art by renowned illustrator Zombie yeti, an additional 8 drop targets, motorized disco ball with disco illumination effects, custom molded Wolverine and Dazzler action figures, a custom “Deadpool’s Mix Tape”.
With the popularity of the movies, this was an inevitable addition to the Stern product line up. The Deadpool table is one of the best Stern pinball machines with a host of great gimmicks, superb play, and a compelling theme. Until the release of The Joker, Deadpool was the highest grossing R Rated film of all time and it remains one of Marvel comics popular titles. This table combines both versions of the Deadpool characters to create an entertaining experience, with lots of little Easter eggs. However, as it should, game play remains the star. There are different modes requiring various skill levels, so everyone should find something they will enjoy. This is a great table with plenty of ramps, targets, and skills shots. Like the movie, there are also other X-Men characters featured, so it will make a fan friendly feature in any room. Even if you discard the licensing, this table still has a great design with an eye-catching unique katana return and all the bells and whistles. While this is obviously not the cheapest table on the market, it is more than worth it. Additionally, the Deadpool pinball machine is supported with lots of electronic updates, to further prolong its enjoyable lifespan. It should be considered an investment that will draw new players for many years to come.
6. Iron Maiden Pinball Machine (Stern Pinball))
Iron Maiden has become a global institution since the band was formed in 1975 to lead the British heavy metal wave. Over the decades, Iron Maiden has come to be an embodiment of creative independence, cheerful indifference to criticism and fearless, ferocious dedication. With more than 100 million albums sold, tens of millions of fans and over 2,000 live performances around the world, the band is one of the most influential bands of all time. The Stern Pinball Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast machine aims to reflect the energy, experience, and excitement of an Iron Maiden concert. You’ll find yourself immersed in an interactive universe through various forms of the band’s legendary mascot, Eddie. As Eddie, you’ll embark on a quest to defeat the beast across the comic book and mobile game world. There is a fantastic array of classic and modern features that are suitable for all skill levels. All the table variants include twelve songs, two spinners, four flippers, wireform and metal ramps, a dual up post lock mechanism, a set of three bank drop targets and a center bullseye target. All models also feature an audio line out, so you can connect an external amp and balance control to vary the backbox and cabinet speaker mix and create a truly immersive experience.
7. Attack from Mars - Chicago Gaming)
Attack from Mars Classic Edition of a pinball machine with the display colored like the original game, LED lightning, new enhancements, and an animated topper.
The Chicago Gaming Attack from Mars game is a predecessor to the Medieval Madness game offering a simpler ruleset and more fun play. The Martians are backed and this remake has been designed to surpass the original in every way. The layout of the playfield and artwork hark back to the original, with a 50s alien invasion movie style that will appeal to fans. However, what has changed is that this table features modern technology. The game hardware and circuitry has been engineered to simplify serviceability, improve reliability, reduce energy consumption, and permit customization. While the table features LED lighting, it is not immediately obvious, as the warm, soft flow of incandescent lighting has been recreated. The display is even colored like the original game with an orange theme. The game requires hitting each of the major shots and trying to destroy the aliens attacking the cities of the world. This creates a fun game for all ages and skill levels, with a challenging start for new players. While there aren’t many toys, the game looks great with a shaking middle saucer and aliens that provide superb satisfaction when you hit them. There are mirrored game blades, new enhancements and an animated topper that take this game to another level.
For all products visit IN THE NEW AGE TODAY!
Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
