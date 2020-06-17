Bag-in-Box Market worth $1.9 billion by 2024
Bag-in-Box Market research report categorizes the global market by, Capacity (20 liters), Component (Bags, Boxes, Fitments), Tap (With tap, Without tap), End-use Sector & Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 17, 2020 ) The report "Bag-in-Box Market by (Semi-liquid, Liquid), Capacity (20 liters), Component (Bags, Boxes, Fitments), Tap (With tap, Without tap), End-use Sector ,Region - Global Forecast to 2024" The global bag-in-box market size is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2019 to USD 1.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2024. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the growth of various end-uses of bag-in-box across the globe. Increasing sustainable packaging trend and the rise in wine production along with growing consumption of packed food and beverages are expected to support market growth during the forecast period.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=147350286
In terms of value and volume, the
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=147350286
In terms of value and volume, the
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.