Combined Package
Consists of 2 Courses – Part CAMO & SMS for Part CAMO equivalent to 2 days classroom training:
- Regulation (EU) 1321/2014 has now been updated with the introduction of Annex Vc (Part CAMO) under regulation (EU) 2019/1383.
- Detailing the rules for continuing airworthiness management organisations relating to all types of aircraft of EASA aircraft
Note: From the 24 March 2020 Part CAMO is mandatory for all new applicants of Complex Motor Powered Aircraft (CMPA), and/or aircraft used by a Licensed Air Carrier. Following the transition from Part M Subpart G on 24th September 2021 will also be mandatory for all applicable aircraft.
Part CAMO – SMS
- The Part-CAMO Safety Management System (SMS) requires clearly define responsibilities and accountabilities for safety, the establishment of a safety policy.
- The organisation should be able to ensure the identification of aviation safety hazards entailed by its activities, including through an internal safety reporting scheme and to ensure the evaluation of aviation safety hazards and the management of associated risks.
Normally the price for the 2 courses is 159 USD, however, offered as a package the Part CAMO Regulatory Training program is competitively priced at 125 USD / Delegate
Why choose SOL?
SofemaOnline provides 185 Diploma Programs, Packages & Courses online:
- Each training is individually developed to provide the maximum benefit to the delegate, to recognize the need to provide multimedia content and phase exams.
- There is an exam at the end of each of the training presentations – after you successfully pass the exam you will be able to download and print out your certificate.
- The online training courses are available to the delegate for 4 months, to complete the training, sit the exam and print the certificate.
- You will have 3 attempts on the exam – if you fail all of them you will need to buy the training again with a 50% discount.
Next Steps
Contact Information:
Sofema Aviation Services EOOD
SofemaOnline
Tel: +359 28210806
Email us
