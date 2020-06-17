Global Cheese Market will be US$ 173 Billion by 2025
Global Cheese Market is forecasted to be US$ 173 Billion by the year 2025. It has been categorized on the basis of type: Un-Processed Cheese, Processed Cheese (Spreadable Processed Cheese, Other Processed Cheese).
Cheese is a dairy commodity, which is produced in a wide range of flavors, texture, and forms; it has been processed from both raw and pasteurized milk. To produce Cheese, companies use milk of cows, buffalos, sheep, or goats. Cheese has been used in food items for almost 7 thousand years ago. The demand for Cheese is rising year on year, and Global Cheese Market is forecasted to be US$ 173 Billion by the year 2025.
Cheese is known for its unique taste and health properties as it is a major source of Vitamin A, Vitamin B12, calcium, zinc, protein, healthy fats, and phosphorus. Besides cheese consumption helps in stronger bones, teeth, and prevents osteoporosis, and it is healthy to heart, it is useful in maintaining lower blood pressure (if consumed in moderate quantity); it is also healthy for blood vessels, cells due to its antioxidant properties. Cheese is also helpful for boosting gut bacteria; the presence of Omega-3 fatty acids makes it a health food. To make cheese various steps are involved like curdling, coagulation involving proteins like casein, and whey, fermentation, ripening, etc. to produce different types of Cheese.
Countries like China and India are a much bigger market due to the huge population. The demand for Cheese is also increasing due to urbanization, growth in disposable income, which is increasing the purchasing power of the consumer, and motivating to buy a product like Cheese. It is also a basic component of the Ketosis diet, which is followed by a huge population throughout the world and disseminates the benefits of consuming Cheese. With the growth of the organized retail sector, the market of Cheese is also poised to increase.
The impact of COVID-19 on Global Cheese Market
The governments have imposed lockdown through the world and economy of most countries is affected due to this pandemic, people cannot come outside from their house and spending the whole time with family members. The supply of non-essential products is banned only personal care, food and beverages and grocery items can be brought through offline and online methods. The demand for cheese is also affected due to this outbreak as restaurants, hotels and food outlets are closed. These Fast-food chain restaurants like Domino's Pizza and McDonald's use cheese in food items like pizza and burger as well as Mexican dishes, sandwiches, and salad, it can be added to soups, sauces, pastries, and other dishes, which is liked by consumers worldwide. Cheese also can be used as a snack or an appetizer. However, the demand for cheese in home has increased as people are staying in their homes and are trying new recopies.
Market Summary:
By Country: This report has covered the cheese market for the following countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Japan, Germany, China, Italy, India, Spain, and the Rest of the World. According to Renub Research analysis United States holds a significant amount of market share.
By Type: Cheese market also has been categorized on the basis of type: Un-Processed Cheese (Hard Cheese, Soft Un-Processed Cheese), Processed Cheese (Spreadable Processed Cheese, Other Processed Cheese).
By Product: Following type of Cheese, products are covered in this research report: Cheddar, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Feta, Roquefort, and Others. Cheddar is leading the cheese market globally with the biggest market share.
By Channel Distribution: The following distribution channels are covered in this research report: Hypermarket, Supermarket, Food Specialty Store, Convenience Store, and Others. Food Specialty Store will have a significant market share as the demand of Cheese is enormous, and sales are growing at a rapid pace.
By Company: Overview, Initiatives & Recent Developments and sales analysis of Arla Foods, Kraft Heinz Company, Bel Group, Savencia Fromage & Dairy, FrieslandCampina is also given in the research report.
