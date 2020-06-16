China’s Huawei, Leader in 5G Infrastructure Market
5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell & Macro Cell), Core Network (SDN & NFV), Network Architecture (Standalone & Non-standalone), Operational Frequency (Sub 6GHz & Above 6GHz), End User & Geography - Global Forecast to 2027
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 16, 2020 ) The report “5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell & Macro Cell), Core Network (SDN & NFV), Network Architecture (Standalone & Non-standalone), Operational Frequency (Sub 6GHz & Above 6GHz), End User & Geography – Global Forecast to 2027″, is valued at USD 784 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 47,775 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 67.1%. Lower latency in 5G, growing adoption of virtual networking architecture in telecommunications, and growth in mobile data traffic are among the major factors driving the 5G infrastructure market. Increasing M2M connections across various industries are also expected to drive the 5G infrastructure market growth during the forecast period.
Download PDF Brochure:-
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=202955795
APAC to witness highest CAGR in 5G Infrastructure market during forecast period
This high growth in APAC is attributed to the adoption of new technologies and advancements in organizations across various industries. 5G network would play an integral role in advanced technologies such as IoT and machine-to-machine communication (M2M), as well as in smart cities and industrial automation. Also, the 5G infrastructure market has huge opportunities in smart cities. Various countries in Asia have either initialized the implementation of smart city projects or are in the planning phase.
North America to hold major share of 5G infrastructure market in 2019
North America is one of the leading markets for 5G infrastructure, in terms of R&D activities in 5G technology, network design/deployment, and presence of key market players. North America is well known for its high adoption rate of new advanced technologies including Internet of Things (IoT), wearable technology, autonomous car/connected cars. Reliable and fast connectivity required for these technologies is addressed by 5G. Therefore, high growth opportunities for the said market in North America can be expected.
Key Market Players
The major players in the 5G infrastructure market are Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Samsung (South Korea), Nokia Networks (Finland), ZTE (China), NEC (Japan), CISCO (US), CommScope (US), Comba Telecom Systems (Hong Kong), Alpha Networks (Taiwan), Siklu Communication (Israel), and Mavenir (US).
Huawei (China) is the leader in the 5G infrastructure market. The company is a global information and technology solutions provider. It has about 36 joint innovation centers and 14 R&D centers, with a widespread presence and serves its customers in about 170 countries. The company is also among the major vendors of the telecom network infrastructure. The network equipment provided by Huawei has always been a major part of rollouts in APAC, Europe, the US, and other emerging regional markets across the world. Huawei is looking forward to work with its partners to activate transformation in enterprise collaboration and communication, which includes 10-fold network capacity expansion, 10 dB coverage improvement, 10 times better user experience, and introduces artificial intelligence (AI) to simplify networks.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Download PDF Brochure:-
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=202955795
APAC to witness highest CAGR in 5G Infrastructure market during forecast period
This high growth in APAC is attributed to the adoption of new technologies and advancements in organizations across various industries. 5G network would play an integral role in advanced technologies such as IoT and machine-to-machine communication (M2M), as well as in smart cities and industrial automation. Also, the 5G infrastructure market has huge opportunities in smart cities. Various countries in Asia have either initialized the implementation of smart city projects or are in the planning phase.
North America to hold major share of 5G infrastructure market in 2019
North America is one of the leading markets for 5G infrastructure, in terms of R&D activities in 5G technology, network design/deployment, and presence of key market players. North America is well known for its high adoption rate of new advanced technologies including Internet of Things (IoT), wearable technology, autonomous car/connected cars. Reliable and fast connectivity required for these technologies is addressed by 5G. Therefore, high growth opportunities for the said market in North America can be expected.
Key Market Players
The major players in the 5G infrastructure market are Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Samsung (South Korea), Nokia Networks (Finland), ZTE (China), NEC (Japan), CISCO (US), CommScope (US), Comba Telecom Systems (Hong Kong), Alpha Networks (Taiwan), Siklu Communication (Israel), and Mavenir (US).
Huawei (China) is the leader in the 5G infrastructure market. The company is a global information and technology solutions provider. It has about 36 joint innovation centers and 14 R&D centers, with a widespread presence and serves its customers in about 170 countries. The company is also among the major vendors of the telecom network infrastructure. The network equipment provided by Huawei has always been a major part of rollouts in APAC, Europe, the US, and other emerging regional markets across the world. Huawei is looking forward to work with its partners to activate transformation in enterprise collaboration and communication, which includes 10-fold network capacity expansion, 10 dB coverage improvement, 10 times better user experience, and introduces artificial intelligence (AI) to simplify networks.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.