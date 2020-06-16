Understand the evolution of safety with the new online Part CAMO – SMS course by SOL
SofemaOnline.com – wholly owned partner company of Sofema Aviation Services – now offers an online Part CAMO – SMS course:
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 16, 2020 ) EASA Part CAMO – Safety Management Systems – Regulatory Obligations as part of their growing training portfolio
About this online course
Course type: Presentation without voice over
Duration: equivalent to 1-day classroom training
Price: 79.50 USD
A fully compliant Safety Management System provides a mechanism to proactively seek, identify, quantify as well as mitigate risks and potential hazards which exist in the business. Moreover, it provides a mechanism to deliver a safer working process and environment in every facet of your day to day business activities.
This online Part CAMO – SMS course delivers a practical pathway to implement Safety Management System (SMS) within your Part-CAMO organisation. During the training, we will consider the challenges and issues which need to be overcome and successfully addressed. Read more
The following subjects are covered during the Part CAMO – SMS course:
- Introduction
- Definitions
- EASA Part CAMO SMS – Concepts & Philosophy
- Regulatory Drivers for SMS Opinion No 06/2016
- Requirements for Safety & Human Factors Training within an EASA Part CAMO Organisation
- General Introduction to Safety Reporting
- Internal Safety Reporting
- Hazard Identification Within an EASA Part CAMO Organisation
- Managing Part CAMO SMS Related Competencies
- Part CAMO – SMS Management of Change Process
- Safety Performance Monitoring
- Developing SMS Management and Supporting Documentation
- SMS Integration within an EASA Part CAMO – Challenges
- Implementing an Emergency Response Plan
- Safety Promotion and Raising Awareness
How to Enrol:
Visit the EASA Part CAMO – Safety Management Systems – Regulatory Obligations training page or email online@sassofia.com to request details, payment instructions and an enrolment form.
Enrol today & Benefit from up to 45% off with Multi-Courses/Multi-Delegate Discount*
*Note: This Enhanced Discount program is available during the coronavirus crisis.
You can also check out SOL growing training portfolio here, which contains more than 185 Online Courses, Diplomas & Packages.
