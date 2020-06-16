Animal Genetics Market Worth $5.8 billion | Segmentation, Data Triangulation & Major Key Players
The APAC market is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to players in the animal genetics market
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 16, 2020 ) [241 Pages Report] The Animal Genetics Market is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion, at a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period.
Market Size Estimation;
Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the animal genetics market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:
- The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.
- The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been determined through primary and secondary research processes.
- All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.
Data Triangulation;
After arriving at the overall market size using the market size estimation processes as explained above the market was split into several segments and subsegments. In order to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics of each market segment and subsegment, the data triangulation and market breakdown procedures were employed, wherever applicable. The data was triangulated by studying various factors and trends from both, the demand and supply sides.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
Based on live animal type, the porcine segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the large consumer base of pork and pork products, and the increasing penetration of advanced veterinary genetic research into this segment.
Based on genetic material type, the semen segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing adoption of artificial insemination (AI) and semen sexing in the breeding of cattle, pigs, sheep, goats.
Based on animal genetic services, the genetic disease test segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of genomic disease tests to prevent economic losses and loss of productivity of farm owners.
Geographical Analysis in Depth:
Geographically, animal genetic market has been studies for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the animal genetics market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of a large number of leading players of the animal genetics market in this regions, along with the high adoption of the latest technologies in animal genetics. Besides, the establised livestock sector, and the growing demand for animal protien is expecetd to drive the North American animal genetics market.
Key Market Players;
The prominent players in the animal genetics market are Neogen Corporation (US), Genus (UK), URUS (US), EW Group (Germany), Groupe Grimaud (France), CRV Holding (Netherlands), Topigs Norsvin (Netherlands), Zoetis (US), Envigo (US), Hendrix Genetics (Netherlands), Animal Genetics (US), and vetGen (US).
