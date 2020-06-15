Would You Like to Own a Konami Slot Machine?
One of the most popular slot machine brands now available for purchase
A brief history behind one of the most technologically advanced multi casino games, and slot machines played in the casinos of Las Vegas and abroad, featuring the iconic gaming brand, Konami gaming Inc.
About Konami slot machines and multigame slots:
Konami slot machines offer players a full range of different playing structures and features and are some of the most popular slot machines found in casinos in places such as the USA, the UK and Australia.
Thanks to the mobile and online gaming environments you will also find a small but growing number of their most popular slot machines can now also be played online or via a mobile device, however it is in land based casinos that players will always have the largest range of their slots on offer! Although, as cool as playing a Konomi slot machine on your computer or smart phone, it is no comparison to playing an earl Konami slot machine in a casino, or better yet, in the comfort of your own home. However, we will get to that soon!
What many players are unaware of the different types of Konami slots, who as a company were formed way back in 1973, you will find they have manufactured and designed both three stepper reel slots as well as highly playable video slots, and as such when you do come across a casino offering their range of games you are bound to find plenty of them that will appeal to you as a player.
It is their video slots however that magically draw players into playing them, for you are going to find a huge range of bonus game awarding slots, some of which offer players the chance of triggering hundreds of free spins!
Quite a number of Konami slot machines also offer something known as guaranteed hit by jackpots, and when playing such a slot you will find one or two progressive type jackpots on offer, however they are guaranteed to be awarded to players, at random and when playing for any stake before they reach a certain value.
Due to the number of years that Konami have been trading and supplying slot machines, they have released loads of slot machines, far too many to list here, however some of their most played slots include the China Shores slot machine, the Aztec Kingdom slot and the Dragons Law slot.
Whilst the cabinets Konami slot machines are usually housed in are not huge or as large as some other slot machine designers put their slot games in, they have launched one massive slot machine cabinet that being their Titan 360 cabinet which is a sight to behold and a center piece of many casino venues!
It is the sound effects that can and will envelop many Konami slot players, for each time a player spins in or is awarded a jackpot or high valued win the slot will play tunes such as Ode to Joy by Mozart at full blast, which certainly gets the attention of any passing players!
A fair number of Konami slot machines boast Asia themes, which is probably due to the fact that the company was founded in Osaka in Japan by a man named Keemas Kozuki who still holds the positions of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer in the company.
If you are looking to play slot machines in the very near future then you will find plenty of different Konami slot machines are going to be structured and designed in a way you will find appealing and being slots offering players a plethora of different staking options they are going to be affordable slots to play no matter what your bankroll is!
Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
