Better Than a Multicade Arcade Game!
Forget about Multicade, check this out! The all new Classic Arcade Game System with 4,500 arcade games in one!
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 13, 2020 ) IN THE NEW AGE (inthenewage.com)
Ok, so it’s like this, and I will get to the point, so please bear with me alright? Ok, thanks!
Over the last decade, and I would guess about 2008 perhaps, within the arcade gaming industry somebody or some company started printing up all these arcade game marques and arcade game side-art with the name “MULTICADE.” And from this, people who were in the market began to believe this so called “Multicade,” was a real brand of arcade games developed and owned by someone, or some company/. Additionally, the multicade arcade games included 60 classic arcade games including but not limited to: Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Centipede, Galaga, Frogger, Donkey Kong and many others. Likewise, the prices of these games were so low that it began to hurt the arcade game industry. However, truth be told, most of the companies building these cheaply made Multicade arcade games were using bootleg game boards that could not be serviced when they broke down.
Additionally, many of the classic games like Pac-man, Galaga and others had various glitches. I.E., customers who purchased them were complaining about the joysticks not working correctly when playing Ms. Pac-man, and Galaga not firing correctly. Furthermore, the game cabinets were shipped over rom Asia, and assembled inside some guys garage or shop and sold for dirt cheap prices on E-bay and various websites. And, if you think this was in the past, think again! These companies are still out there all over the internet selling the same products they were selling since 2009! However, we are not heard to mention any names. So please, BUYER BEWARE!
Because if you purchase one of these cheaply made Multicade’s, you may enjoy it for a while, until of course you notice those little hidden glitches or when the circuit board burns out! And how do you know is an inferior version of a multicade arcade game or any arcade game? Its simple, they simply look cheaply made, they include small 19” monitors, perhaps they are all black and generic looking, or they include graphic of Pac-man, Galaga, Ms. Pac-man that are knock-off versions of the original Pac-Man, and Galaga arcade games. Also, if the prices are between $895 - $1395, then guess what? You know the rest. Now, for the GOOD NEWS!
We at IN THE NEW AGE don’t want to mislead you regarding the name “Multicade,” just so we are clear! It has become a generic term for arcade games that includes “multiple arcade games.” Nobody owns the name. Yet, of course, anyone can trademark any name they want to; however, it doesn’t mean it would hold up in court. In fact, we own the domain multicade.org. However, it is simply one of our many blogs featuring new product discussion, and new product releases, such as the new product I am about to reveal to you!
This is our famous Classic Arcade System that features arcade machines, not games, but we refer to them as arcade machines because they include arcade machines with 400+ games in one, 1,100+ games in one, and now, 4,500 classic and NEWER arcade games! Also, they include LCD monitors from 22”, 26”, and 32” LCD screens!
Additionally, we have cocktail sit down style game cabinets with HUGE 32” screens, cocktail game made from win barrels, and full-size upright arcade game cabinets with 2-plater and 4-player game control panels. Also, they include some BAD-ASS sound systems! The cocktail game cabinet tops flip vertically so you can turn it into a stand-up arcade game machine!
Here is a short list of game included with all our Classic Arcade Game system machines; Pac-man, Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, Frogger, Missile Command, Asteroids, all Street Fighter games ever made. All Double Dragon games ever made. All Metal Slug games ever made. Don’t worry, we didn’t forget about you pinball machine players.
Pinball machines:
We sell possible the worlds most advanced virtual pinball machine; it is called the Vpin!
About the Vpin Pinball machine:
The Vpin pinball game, also referred to as a video pinball machine, includes 2,000 famous pinball games and even arcade games such as; Pinbot, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Comet, Avenger-type pinball games, Street Fighter pinball games, Evil Knievel, Captain Fantastic, Tommy and more. Also, it is part arcade machine and includes popular video game titles like; Pac-man, Galaxian and others!
You really need to visit our website today!
For all products visit IN THE NEW AGE TODAY!
Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products.
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
IN THE NEW AGE (InTheNewAge.com)
Ok, so it’s like this, and I will get to the point, so please bear with me alright? Ok, thanks!
Over the last decade, and I would guess about 2008 perhaps, within the arcade gaming industry somebody or some company started printing up all these arcade game marques and arcade game side-art with the name “MULTICADE.” And from this, people who were in the market began to believe this so called “Multicade,” was a real brand of arcade games developed and owned by someone, or some company/. Additionally, the multicade arcade games included 60 classic arcade games including but not limited to: Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Centipede, Galaga, Frogger, Donkey Kong and many others. Likewise, the prices of these games were so low that it began to hurt the arcade game industry. However, truth be told, most of the companies building these cheaply made Multicade arcade games were using bootleg game boards that could not be serviced when they broke down.
Additionally, many of the classic games like Pac-man, Galaga and others had various glitches. I.E., customers who purchased them were complaining about the joysticks not working correctly when playing Ms. Pac-man, and Galaga not firing correctly. Furthermore, the game cabinets were shipped over rom Asia, and assembled inside some guys garage or shop and sold for dirt cheap prices on E-bay and various websites. And, if you think this was in the past, think again! These companies are still out there all over the internet selling the same products they were selling since 2009! However, we are not heard to mention any names. So please, BUYER BEWARE!
Because if you purchase one of these cheaply made Multicade’s, you may enjoy it for a while, until of course you notice those little hidden glitches or when the circuit board burns out! And how do you know is an inferior version of a multicade arcade game or any arcade game? Its simple, they simply look cheaply made, they include small 19” monitors, perhaps they are all black and generic looking, or they include graphic of Pac-man, Galaga, Ms. Pac-man that are knock-off versions of the original Pac-Man, and Galaga arcade games. Also, if the prices are between $895 - $1395, then guess what? You know the rest. Now, for the GOOD NEWS!
We at IN THE NEW AGE don’t want to mislead you regarding the name “Multicade,” just so we are clear! It has become a generic term for arcade games that includes “multiple arcade games.” Nobody owns the name. Yet, of course, anyone can trademark any name they want to; however, it doesn’t mean it would hold up in court. In fact, we own the domain multicade.org. However, it is simply one of our many blogs featuring new product discussion, and new product releases, such as the new product I am about to reveal to you!
This is our famous Classic Arcade System that features arcade machines, not games, but we refer to them as arcade machines because they include arcade machines with 400+ games in one, 1,100+ games in one, and now, 4,500 classic and NEWER arcade games! Also, they include LCD monitors from 22”, 26”, and 32” LCD screens!
Additionally, we have cocktail sit down style game cabinets with HUGE 32” screens, cocktail game made from win barrels, and full-size upright arcade game cabinets with 2-plater and 4-player game control panels. Also, they include some BAD-ASS sound systems! The cocktail game cabinet tops flip vertically so you can turn it into a stand-up arcade game machine!
Here is a short list of game included with all our Classic Arcade Game system machines; Pac-man, Ms. Pac-Man, Galaga, Frogger, Missile Command, Asteroids, all Street Fighter games ever made. All Double Dragon games ever made. All Metal Slug games ever made. Don’t worry, we didn’t forget about you pinball machine players.
Pinball machines:
We sell possible the worlds most advanced virtual pinball machine; it is called the Vpin!
About the Vpin Pinball machine:
The Vpin pinball game, also referred to as a video pinball machine, includes 2,000 famous pinball games and even arcade games such as; Pinbot, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Comet, Avenger-type pinball games, Street Fighter pinball games, Evil Knievel, Captain Fantastic, Tommy and more. Also, it is part arcade machine and includes popular video game titles like; Pac-man, Galaxian and others!
You really need to visit our website today!
For all products visit IN THE NEW AGE TODAY!
Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products.
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
IN THE NEW AGE (InTheNewAge.com)
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.