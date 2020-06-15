New! Meet the Role of Part-CAMO in the specific area of the CAMO & ARC with our Regulatory Obligations – Foundation 1/2 Day course
Sofema Aviation Services is pleased to present the newest available training course:
About the training:
The primary purpose of this training is to provide a basic introduction to the Role of Annex Vc Part-CAMO in all jurisdictions managed by an EASA Regulatory environment. To introduce delegates to the working of the Part M Regulatory Structure and to enable a basic understanding of the operator’s responsibilities & contracted arrangements.
The course also aims to provide a full understanding of the regulations and considers in detail all relevant procedures, responsibilities and tasks.
Find more details here
What are the benefits of attending this course:
- Achieve a basic understanding of EASA Part-CAMO including
- Maintenance & Continued Airworthiness Management (CAM)
- Subpart I Airworthiness Review Certificates (ARC)
- Be able to demonstrate a Part CAMO Basic Understanding
- Introduction to PART-CAMO Quality System
- Introduction to PART-CAMO Management System
See the detailed content
Why Should you choose Sofema Aviation Services?
Sofema Aviation Services is a Regulatory training and consulting company with 45 years of commercial aviation experience and 12 years of operational experience. Since we started we have provided training services to approx 25,000 delegates and we have grown for 2 primary reasons!
The first is that we are professional and we listen to our customers. Please visit our download area as an example of how we engage with our customers.
The second is not only the fact that our prices are far more cost-effective than our competitors it is that our discount program leaves all the others way behind – please do not take our word for it check it out: SAS Discount Program
What do People Say about Sofema Aviation Services Training?
“The instructor used the right words to explain the material.”
“The discussions among the group were very beneficial.”
“The instructor showed a very resourceful background and experience.”
“All sections of the course were related to my field.”
“Adequate answers were given to specific questions.”
For requests & further details, please contact office@sassofia.com
