Live Cell Imaging Market worth USD 2.9 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.9%
The Live Cell Imaging Market is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.9%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 13, 2020 ) The live cell imaging market in the region is driven by the availability of government funding for life science research, drug development regulations, advances in live cell imaging techniques, growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and the rising incidence of cancer. However, factors such as the high cost of high-content screening systems and the shortage of skilled professionals are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
How much is the Live Cell Imaging Market worth?
The Live Cell Imaging Market is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.9%. The growing adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery, rising incidence of cancer, and the growth in funding for research are the major factors driving the growth of the global live cell imaging market. North America is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to the availability of government funding for life science research, drug development regulations.
By type, the microscopes segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the live cell imaging instruments market
Based on type, the market is segmented into microscopes, standalone systems, cell analyzers, and accessories. In 2018, the microscopes segment accounted for the largest share of the live cell imaging instruments market. Increasing studies into cell behavior and the need to correlate multiple events and markers with cell morphology, favorable funding scenario for R&D in microscopy, rising focus on regenerative medicine, technological advancements in microscopes, and favorable regulatory procedures in order to launch new instruments in the market are the key factors driving the growth of the microscopes market.
By type, the reagents segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the live cell imaging consumables market
On the basis of type, the global live cell imaging consumables market is segmented into reagents, media, assay kits, and other consumables (microplates, slides, petri dishes, cover slips, and culture chambers). In 2018, the reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the consumables market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing applications of biosciences and biotechnology within the pharmaceutical and healthcare fields. With advancements in technologies, the demand for high-quality reagents in biomedical research and processing is on the rise. The increasing demand for high-quality reagents and their repeated use in live cell imaging procedures are also factors driving the growth of this market.
The stem cells segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period
On the basis of application, the live cell imaging market is segmented into cell biology, stem cells, developmental biology, and drug discovery. The stem cells segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast owing to the increasing stem cell research activity and investments.
The academic & research institutes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
On the basis of end user, the live cell imaging market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and contract research organizations (CROs). The academic & research institutes segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing focusing of academic and research institutes on strengthening their own drug discovery research programs coupled with rising government funding to support research and advancing scientific goals.
North America is expected to be the largest regional market for cell surface markers
This report covers the market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of the four geographic regions studied in the report, North America is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to the availability of government funding for life science research, drug development regulations.
Geographically, the live cell imaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to dominate the live cell imaging market in 2018. The large share of the North America live cell imaging market can primarily be attributed to the availability of government funding for life science research, drug development regulations, advances in live cell imaging techniques, growth in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, and the rising incidence of cancer.
Leading Companies
The major players in the market include Danaher Corporation (US), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), BioTek Instruments (US), Etaluma, Inc. (US), CytoSMART Technologies (Netherlands), and NanoEnTek Inc. (Korea).
