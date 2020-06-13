Unified to be Listed as a top player in Social Media Analytics Software on 360Quadrants
Unified has been selected for analysis and listing as a top player in the Social Media Analytics Software market on 360Quadrants
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 13, 2020 ) Unified has been selected for analysis and listing as a top player in the Social Media Analytics Software market on 360Quadrants, post evaluation. Unified social media analytics software offers deep-dive insights into data, helps optimize budget plans, and ensures maximized RoI. It has a cutting-edge dashboard that hosts answers to all queries regarding social advertising. The dashboard is fully customizable, letting clients decide the elements to be monitored and displaying information that is of high importance.
Unified Social Media Analytics delivers intelligent business insights to users through email, ensuring high-quality decision making. This solution analyzes past social advertising campaigns and offers tailor-made suggestions for better outcomes. Unified Social Media Analytics Software automates social advertising campaigns based on event triggers, such as sporting events or even changes in the weather. The software analyzes the audience consuming advertisements and utilizes predictive modeling techniques for engaging a non-social audience. It can also run targeted ad campaigns for designated audiences. Unified pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.
360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform,is working on releasing a quadrant on Social Media Analytics Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.
360Quadrants covers 57 companies in the social Media Analytics Softwarespace and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging.
Along with the listing of UnifiedSocial Media Analytics Software, 360Quadrants has worked on listing Oracle Social Cloud, Salesforce Social Studio, Adobe Campaign, SAS Customer Link Analytics, Hootsuite, Clarabridge Engage, Netbase, Talkwalker, and Socialbakers, among others, as the top vendors in the Social Media Analytics Software market. The platform will also provide the most granular Social Media Analytics Software comparisons between vendors.
Social Media Analytics Software collects data on different content types and the engagements around them on different social media platforms and analyzes the data to generate meaningful insights that can help businesses devise social media strategies. This software helps companies understand their target audiences and how they interact with companies on different social media platforms. Social Media Analytics software helps analyze whether the social media metrics of business are matching its targets or not, and if not, what changes need to be done to achieve those targets.
360Quadrants Scoring Methodology
The top companies in Social Media Analytics Software will be rated using the following methodology:
A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).
A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.
Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.
Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.
Approximately 80+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the Social Media Analytics Software market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.
A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:
Buyers
Industry Experts
360Quadrants Analysts
Vendors (Competitors)
The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).
After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.
About 360Quadrants
360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.
360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Marketing Automation, Video Conferencing Software, and Project Management.
Contact Information:
360Quadrants
Mr. Agney Sugla
Tel: 18886006441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
