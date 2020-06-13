Urgent Care Apps Market Worth $2,515.1 Million | Segmentation, Key Players & Geographical Analysis
North America to dominate the Urgent Care Apps Market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 13, 2020 ) [141 Pages Report] The Urgent Care Apps Market is expected to reach USD 2,515.1 million, at a CAGR of 41.3% during the forecast period.
The growth of this market is influenced by a number of factors, such as the increasing penetration of smartphones, growing penetration of 3G and 4G networks, rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery, and the benefits offered by urgent care apps.
Research Methodology;
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate the size of the urgent care apps market and estimate the size of other dependent submarkets. Various secondary sources such as directories, industry journals, databases such as Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and Dun & Bradstreet; white papers; annual reports; company house documents; and SEC filings of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market. Primary sources such as experts from both supply and demand sides have been interviewed to obtain and validate information as well as to assess the dynamics of this market.
Browse 93 market data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=45792223
Market Segmentation in Depth:
On the basis of type, the urgent care apps market is segmented into pre-hospital emergency care & triaging apps, in-hospital communication & collaboration apps, and post-hospital apps. In 2017, the post-hospital apps segment accounted for the largest share of the urgent care apps market. With growing concerns about medication noncompliance and medication dosage errors, the adoption of medication management apps is on the rise. Better connectivity and networks have enhanced the outcome of such apps, which is further boosting the adoption of these apps by patients and healthcare professionals.
Based on clinical area, the global urgent care apps market is broadly segmented into trauma, stroke, cardiac conditions, and other clinical areas. In 2018, the trauma segment is slated to account for the largest share of the market. The increasing number of road accident across the globe is driving the growth of this segment. As the awareness to address trauma is increasing due to continuous efforts by health organizations, such as WHO, the adoption of apps to manage trauma and casualty among paramedics and emergency centers is also growing.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=45792223
Geographical Analysis in Detailed:
- Further breakdown of the European urgent care apps market into France, the Netherlands, and Italy
North America is expected to hold the largest share of the urgent care apps market in 2018, followed by Europe. The growth of the North American urgent care apps market is driven by the implementation of regulations in the region regarding the safety of patient data and improving quality of care, increasing penetration of 4G networks, rising need to reduce the escalating healthcare costs, and the rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery.
Some of the prominent players in this market are Allm (Japan), Pulsara (US), Vocera Communications (US), PatientSafe Solutions (US), Voalte (US), Twiage (US), TigerConnect (US), Imprivata (US), Siilo (Netherlands), Forward Health (UK), Hospify (UK), Argusoft (US), Alayacare (US), Pivot Design Group (Canada), Medisafe (US), Smartpatient (Germany), and Johnson & Johnson (US).
