Key Trends Shaping the Baking Ingredients Market
Growth opportunities and latent adjacency in Baking Ingredients Market
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 13, 2020 ) The report "Baking Ingredients Market by Type (Emulsifiers, Leavening Agents, Enzymes, Baking Powders & Mixes, Oil, Fats & Shortenings, Starch, Colors & Flavors), Application (Bread, Biscuits & Cookies, Cakes & Pastries, Rolls & Pies), and Region - Forecast to 2022" Increasing demand for bakery products across regions is projected to encourage manufacturers to invest in various bakery ingredients. According to MarketsandMarkets, the bakery ingredients market is projected to account for a value of USD 16.9 billion by 2022, recording a CAGR of 5.4%.
Baking powder and mixes segment is projected to be the largest contributor in the baking ingredients market during the forecast period
The Baking Ingredients market has been segmented on the basis of type into emulsifiers, leavening agents, enzymes, baking powder & mixes, Oils, fats, and shortenings, starch, and colors & flavors. The market for baking powder and mixes is projected to record the higher market share between 2017 and 2022. Baking powder is a mixture of baking soda, powdered acid, and cornstarch. It is used as a leavening agent that consists of sodium bicarbonate and the flavor saving acid that is used for increasing the volume, and lightening the texture of baked products. Baking powder which contains both fast and slow acting acids are known as double acting baking powder while single acting baking powder contains only one acid. Double acting baking powder is most commonly used for cookie dough. Baking mixes constitute various ingredients such as flour, baking powder, baking soda, yeast, sugar, and salt. Baking mixes are used for applications such as bread, cakes, waffles, muffins, and pizza crusts
Make an Inquiry:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=172589056
Growing demand for bakery ingredients drive prospects for bread and cookies in the Baking Ingredients market
The Baking Ingredients market is segmented on the basis of application into breads, biscuits & cookies & biscuits, cakes & pastries, rolls & pies, and others which include pizza bases, donuts, tortillas, pretzels, scones, and cereals. Commercial bakers are the key buyers involved in the production of fresh & frozen bread, bread rolls and other fresh bakery products. These bakeries purchase bakery ingredients from ingredient manufacturers and procure flour directly from millers. These establishments sell their products through supermarkets, food service outlets, convenience stores, small retail outlets, and specialty stores. Some of these commercial bakeries also produce private label products in addition to the available private label brands sold by large-scale retailers.
Europe is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
Europe accounted for 33.8%, the largest share of the baking ingredients market in 2016. Factors such as a large population and the subsequent increase in demand for baked food, and the usage of advanced technologies for producing varieties of baked foods in order to meet the changing demand of consumers are driving the European baking ingredients market. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for leavening agents, emulsifiers, and fats & shortenings in major baking applications such as bread and biscuits & cookies. North America was the second-largest market and accounted for a 28.3% share in 2016.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=172589056
Stringent regulations and international quality standards to impact baking ingredients
Baking ingredients are a mixture of various compounds and are subjected to rigorous health and safety checks based on the governmental regulations in different countries. Various studies have been conducted by regulatory bodies to assess the impact of these products on human health. Based on their results, products are classified, and the daily intake allowance (DIA) has been set. International bodies such as the National Food Safety and Quality Service (SENASA), Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), and Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (EU) are associated with food safety regulations. These organizations have control over the usage of different chemicals and materials used in food processing, directly or indirectly.
Baking powder and mixes segment is projected to be the largest contributor in the baking ingredients market during the forecast period
The Baking Ingredients market has been segmented on the basis of type into emulsifiers, leavening agents, enzymes, baking powder & mixes, Oils, fats, and shortenings, starch, and colors & flavors. The market for baking powder and mixes is projected to record the higher market share between 2017 and 2022. Baking powder is a mixture of baking soda, powdered acid, and cornstarch. It is used as a leavening agent that consists of sodium bicarbonate and the flavor saving acid that is used for increasing the volume, and lightening the texture of baked products. Baking powder which contains both fast and slow acting acids are known as double acting baking powder while single acting baking powder contains only one acid. Double acting baking powder is most commonly used for cookie dough. Baking mixes constitute various ingredients such as flour, baking powder, baking soda, yeast, sugar, and salt. Baking mixes are used for applications such as bread, cakes, waffles, muffins, and pizza crusts
Make an Inquiry:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=172589056
Growing demand for bakery ingredients drive prospects for bread and cookies in the Baking Ingredients market
The Baking Ingredients market is segmented on the basis of application into breads, biscuits & cookies & biscuits, cakes & pastries, rolls & pies, and others which include pizza bases, donuts, tortillas, pretzels, scones, and cereals. Commercial bakers are the key buyers involved in the production of fresh & frozen bread, bread rolls and other fresh bakery products. These bakeries purchase bakery ingredients from ingredient manufacturers and procure flour directly from millers. These establishments sell their products through supermarkets, food service outlets, convenience stores, small retail outlets, and specialty stores. Some of these commercial bakeries also produce private label products in addition to the available private label brands sold by large-scale retailers.
Europe is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
Europe accounted for 33.8%, the largest share of the baking ingredients market in 2016. Factors such as a large population and the subsequent increase in demand for baked food, and the usage of advanced technologies for producing varieties of baked foods in order to meet the changing demand of consumers are driving the European baking ingredients market. The market in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for leavening agents, emulsifiers, and fats & shortenings in major baking applications such as bread and biscuits & cookies. North America was the second-largest market and accounted for a 28.3% share in 2016.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=172589056
Stringent regulations and international quality standards to impact baking ingredients
Baking ingredients are a mixture of various compounds and are subjected to rigorous health and safety checks based on the governmental regulations in different countries. Various studies have been conducted by regulatory bodies to assess the impact of these products on human health. Based on their results, products are classified, and the daily intake allowance (DIA) has been set. International bodies such as the National Food Safety and Quality Service (SENASA), Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), and Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety (EU) are associated with food safety regulations. These organizations have control over the usage of different chemicals and materials used in food processing, directly or indirectly.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.