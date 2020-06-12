Ureteroscopy Market - Segmentation, Major Players & Geographical Analysis
North America to command the largest share of the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market in 2018
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 12, 2020 ) [101 Pages Report] The Global Ureteroscopy Market is expected to reach USD 1,054.1 million, at a CAGR of 5.4%
The high incidence of urolithiasis across the globe is a major factor driving the growth of this market. The rapidly increasing geriatric population, technological advancements in devices, and improving hospital infrastructures are the other major factors that are expected to support the growth of the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market in the coming years.
Research Methodology;
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual submarkets (mentioned in the market segmentation—by type, application, end user, and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained.
Browse 62 market data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 101 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=253934795
Market Segmentation in Depth:
By type of product, the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopes market is further segmented into flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopes. The flexible ureteroscopes segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2018. The growing incidence of urolithiasis, rising prevalence rate of kidney cancers, and technological advancements in flexible ureteroscopes are the primary factors driving the growth of the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market. The flexible ureteroscopes market is further segmented into fiberoptic and digital ureteroscopes. The digital ureteroscopes segment is expected to account for the larger market share in 2018 owing to the higher efficacy and better image output of these devices.
By application, this market is classified into urolithiasis, urinary stricture, and kidney cancer. Urolithiasis is the largest application segment in the market owing to the increasing prevalence of urolithiasis globally.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=253934795
Geographical Analysis:
By region, the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is geographically classified into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the largest regional market for ureteroscopes majorly due to the high prevalence of kidney stones (and the large number of surgical procedures performed for the same) and the rising healthcare expenditure in this region. Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the flexible & semi-rigid ureteroscopy market during the forecast period. Growth in this region is mainly due to the large patient population.
Major Key Players:
Some of the major players operating in this market are Olympus (Japan), Stryker (US), Boston Scientific (US), KARL STORZ (Switzerland), Richard Wolf (Germany), ELMED Medical Systems (Turkey), Rocamed (France), Maxer Endoscopy (Germany), ProSurg (US), and Vimex Endoscopy (Poland).
