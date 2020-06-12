Monday.com to be Listed as a top Project Management Software on 360Quadrants
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 12, 2020 ) Monday.com is selected for analysis along with 70+ other project management software that will be evaluated and then listed as the top Project Management Software on 360Quadrants. Monday.com project management software enables project managers to track the complete project, draft detailed plans, assign tasks to different team members, provide smooth collaboration of deliverables, and monitor the progress of individual tasks & the project as a whole.
Monday.com offers shareable boards, where all stakeholders can connect and efficiently collaborate with each other to speed up the progress of a project. Monday.com project management software integrates with several third-party applications, such as Zoom, Slack, Zendesk, Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, MailChimp, and GitHub, to ensure all team data is in one place and accessible in real-time. Monday.com provides a visual understanding of how the project is running and the progress of each individual task owner. By enabling approvals and feedback for each task to be shared on the platform itself and providing real-time file sharing, Monday.com offers a seamless experience. Monday.com pricing details can be found on 360Quadrants.
360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on Project Management Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.
360Quadrants covers 70+ Project Management Software and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 products will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging.
Along with listing Monday.com Project Management Software, 360Quadrants has worked on listing Deltek Inc, Asana, Aha!, Oracle Corporation, Nifty Technologies, Mango Technologies, SAP SE, Andolasoft Inc, Skwish Ltd, Breeze LLC, and Flick software, among others, as the top vendors in the Project Management Software market. The platform will also provide the most granular Project Management Software comparisons between vendors.
Project management software is used for various purposes in a project, such as planning, scheduling, resource allocation, and change management. It allows project managers, stakeholders, and users to control costs and manage budgeting, quality management, and documentation, and can also be used as an administration system. It is an online system for collaborating and working on tasks in organizations. These online systems provide real-time information to managers and make the performance of tasks easy. Additionally, they allow organizations to allocate specific resourcesto specific tasks, helping reduce operational costs and maximize productivity.
360Quadrants Scoring Methodology
The top Companies in Project Management Software will be rated using the following methodology:
A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).
A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.
Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.
Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.
Approximately 90+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the Project Management Software market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.
A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:
Buyers
Industry Experts
360Quadrants Analysts
Vendors (Competitors)
The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).
After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.
About 360Quadrants
360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.
360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like CRM Software, Social Media Analytics Software, Virtual Private Server Software, and Web Content Management Software.
