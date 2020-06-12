Kidney Function Test Market Worth 790.1 Million | Segmentation & Major Key Players
North America to dominate the Kidney Function Test Market
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 12, 2020 ) [126 Pages Report] The Global Kidney Function Test Market is expected to reach USD 790.1 Million, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
Research Methodology:
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the global market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall kidney function test market. Various secondary sources such as associations like the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP), University of Utah, European Renal Care Providers Association (ERCPA), Association of Clinical Biochemists in Ireland (ACBI), Association of Physicians of India (API), American Urological Association (AUA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Kidney Foundation, World Health Organization (WHO), directories, industry journals, databases, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market. Primary sources such as experts from both supply and demand sides have been interviewed to obtain and validate information as well as to assess dynamics of this market.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
By product, the market is categorized into dipsticks, reagents, and disposables. Dipsticks are expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017, they are also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the cost-effectiveness of dipstick testing and its widespread applications across specializations.
Based on type, the market is segmented into urine and blood tests. Urine tests are further categorized into urine protein, creatinine clearance, and microalbumin. Similarly, blood tests are categorized into serum creatinine, glomerular filtration rate (GFR), and blood urea nitrogen (BUN).
Objectives of the Study:
- To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global kidney function test market by product, type, end user, and region
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
- To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global kidney function/renal function test market. The large share of the North American market is attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of hypertension, growing incidence of diabetes in the US, and increasing initiatives by the Canadian government for the treatment of kidney diseases.
The prominent players in the global kidney function/renal function test market are Abbott (US), Siemens (Germany), Sysmex (Japan), Beckman Coulter (US), Roche (Switzerland), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), URIT Medical (China), Nova Biomedical (US), ARKRAY (Japan), OPTI Medical (US), 77 Elektronika (Hungary), and Randox Laboratories (UK).
Browse 90 market data Tables and 33 Figures spread through 126 Pages and in-depth TOC
Download PDF Brochure:
