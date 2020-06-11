Want to WIN More Often Playing Slot Machines?
Follow these simple strategies and watch your winnings SKYROCKET!
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 11, 2020 ) IN THE NEW AGE (inthenewage.com)
For those of you who have read some of our other published articles on slot machine winning strategies, then you would already know the BEST way to INCREASE your chances of WINNING while playing slot machines, the answer is to purchase your own slot machine and start playing it! After all, practice make perfect. Otherwise, whether you own a slot machine or plan to purchase one in the future, we have compiled several easy to follow slot machine playing strategies!
Slot machines are the loudest and most colorful attractions in a casino. With their fun themes and large jackpot values, they’re designed to pull you in and drain you of your money in small increments. Though slot machines always favor the house, you can use a few tricks to help you beat the odds.
• Creating a Strategy for Winning
Research the payout percentages on different slot machines. You can find this information online, as many websites are dedicated to telling you the payout percentages of slot machines at different casinos. While the casinos do not make this information available to the average player, some insiders get access to this information and publish it online or in specialty magazines and newsletters.
1. Percentages can run anywhere from 80%-98%.
A payout percentage refers to how much of the money spent on the machine is returned to customers. If a payout percentage is 90%, that means the machine pays out 90% of what it takes in.
2. Choose machines with higher payout percentages to increase your odds. Picking higher payout percentages may help your overall chances; payout percentages are one of the few concrete pieces of data available to aid you when choosing slot machines. However, these statistics are taken over millions of spins. Because you're only on the machine a short period of time in relation to those millions of spins, you could see a lot of variance in your winnings. You aren't guaranteed that percentage.
Pick machines with the smallest jackpots. Machines that offer a lot of large prizes tend to pay less often, while machines with smaller prizes tend to pay out more frequently. The bigger the jackpot, the harder it is to hit, so you're better off choosing a machine with a smaller jackpot.
This phenomenon is referred to as "volatility" or "variance."
Double check the machine's maximum jackpot. Two machines might look the same, but one may pay out a 1,500-credit jackpot and the other 10,000 credits. Be aware of the maximum you can win on your machine.
Bet the max wager to increase your jackpot chances. Most machines only pay bonuses and progressive jackpots when the maximum credits are bet. Even on non-progressive machines, the jackpot payout for the maximum credit bet is typically markedly higher than at any other level.
Since you can't win a progressive jackpot if you don't bet the maximum, it makes sense to spend your money wisely by betting the max.
3. Play in an area with a lot of traffic. Machines that pay out more frequently (known as "loose" machines) are typically located in high visibility areas. The idea is that the sound of you winning will attract more attention, enticing other people to come and spend money, too.
Pick machines based on what you like to increase your enjoyment. Whether you like simpler machines with a single payout line or ones with a lot of bonus features, play the ones you enjoy. The odds are not going to be significantly better on one type or the other. Remember that luck plays a major role in your slot success, so while your strategy is to win, enjoying the machine you play on is equally important.
4. Choosing the Type of Slot Machine
opt for a video poker machine if you have the skills to play. If you are a good poker player, video poker is a good choice. That's because it does require skill to play, whereas most machines are based entirely on luck. However, only pick this machine if you know how to play well. Otherwise, you lose any advantage you may have had.
Try machines with fixed jackpots over progressive jackpots. There are two main categories for progressive slots machines: “top payout” and “progressive." With top payout machines, you can win a fixed maximum amount for that machine. Progressive machines are linked together, and the maximum jackpot is determined by how much they are being used. The more people play them, the higher the jackpot amount. However, because of the number of people vying for that jackpot, your odds of winning at progressive machines are lower than fixed machines.
Among flat-top machines, the overall odds are generally similar, no matter how high the jackpot is.
Sometimes a bank of progressive machines in a single casino are linked together. In other cases, the machines are linked throughout the entire state, which is why they feature a high jackpot amount.
5. Choose between reel-spinning or video slots based on your preference. These are essentially the same style of machine, but one is digital and one is not. A reel-spinning slot machine typically features 3 or 5 reels/cylinders with symbols and blanks printed on them. Matching these symbols in certain combinations leads to a winning payout. Video slots play the same, but they may have up to 7 reels, each representing three rows of five symbols. Your chances of winning are pretty much equal for both types of these machines.
Choose the reel-spinning machines for a retro feel. Alternatively, opt for video slots for a flashier, more entertaining slot machine. You can even find video slots that feature your favorite cartoon or television show characters. the same goes for online slots games, which are becoming more popular than land-based ones
Both types are controlled by a program called a random number generator (RNG) that determines the outcome of each spin and makes it impossible to determine the outcome of future spins.
Familiarize yourself with the rules for the machine before you sit down. If you don't understand them, ask an attendant or call customer service if you are playing online. You need to understand what combinations will win you the most money, especially the jackpot.
6. Place your bet. To play a slot machine, you must first insert bills or coins. When you insert your money, the equivalent amount of credits is displayed. Your next move depends on the type of machine you've chosen. With newer machines, you may use a card loaded with credits, much like a credit card, which is provided by the casino.
On reel-spinning slots, push a button marked "play one credit" until you've reached the number of coins you wish to play. Then hit the "spin reels" button or pull the handle. If you want to bet big, you can hit a button marked "play max credits," which will play the maximum coins allowed on that machine.
On video slots, you must push two buttons to complete your bet. First, push one button for the number of pay lines you want to activate and then push a second button to choose how many credits you want to bet per line. Video slots generally have five reels spinning on the screen.
7. Pick your pay lines. Your payout is determined by a winning combination of symbols that appear on what's called the pay line. On classic reel spin machines, only one pay line is displayed on the face of the machine, but video machines offer more pay lines.
Modern multi-line slots may offer 9, 15, 25, 50, or even more pay lines.
Pay lines can be represented horizontally, vertically, diagonally, and even in zigzags
8. Know your limit. Set a "lose limit" and a "double my money" amount before you enter the casino. If you're winning, stop when you have doubled your initial amount. If you're losing, stop when you reach your lose limit.
This will keep you from spending more than you can afford at the casino. Plus, setting a win limit will help you come out ahead. If you keep betting, you could lose everything you've won.
For instance, you may decide that you'll only spend $50 while you're in the casino. That's your "lose limit." So, you'd stop when you run out of that cash or when your winnings equal $100.
9. Make a long-term plan. If you'll be vacationing in a gambling town or spending several days to play, it's best to figure out how you'll budget your funds to cover the length of your visit. Here's what you can do:
Decide how many days you'll make it to the casino and how long you'll gamble during each session.
Divide your total bankroll by the number of days and then divide that daily allowance by the number of hours you plan to play each day. This will tell you how much you can afford to lose per hour.
For example, you arrive in Atlantic City with a $2000 bankroll and plan to stay for 5 days. That allows you to wager $400 per day. You decide that you want to play a total of four hours per day. This means you can afford to lose $100 per hour.
10. Have back-up plans in place to keep your spending in check. You may be surprised at how quickly you can go through your bankroll by playing the slots. With ATMs conveniently located throughout the casino floor, you may find yourself spending more than you intended on your quest to strike it rich.
Bring a pre-determined cash amount with you to gamble and leave credit and debit cards at home or in your hotel room to reduce your risk of overspending.
11. Buddy up. Make a pact with a friend that you'll stop each other from spending more than an agreed-upon amount.
Playing with coins rather than feeding bills into the machine will extend the time of your play.
12. Pocket any winnings you earn. Play only with the money from your initial bankroll; that way, you won't walk away empty-handed. You don't lose what you're winning, which is counterproductive.
This is harder to do if the casino has a card system; however, you can try cashing out big winnings when they happen.
13. Join the casino's club to earn benefits. Join the slot clubs if you are playing at a land-based casino or take advantage of bonus money offerings that online services give to their loyal customers. These clubs often offer bonus cash for playing the slots, while others may give you discounts on things like buffets or hotel stays. These offers are based on how many coins you play in the slot machines or your rate of play.
Compare the benefits of different casinos or sites and choose the casino that offers the best benefits or freebies for your level of play.
Some casinos even give some of these points back as cash, making your gambling dollar stretch even further.
14. Be sure you always have your club card inserted in your slot machine before you spin. You want to get credit for every bit of your play time.
Thank you for reading this article. We hope someday you can visit our website and FINALLY own the slot machine of your choice!
For all products visit IN THE NEW AGE TODAY!
Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
IN THE NEW AGE (InTheNewAge.com)
For those of you who have read some of our other published articles on slot machine winning strategies, then you would already know the BEST way to INCREASE your chances of WINNING while playing slot machines, the answer is to purchase your own slot machine and start playing it! After all, practice make perfect. Otherwise, whether you own a slot machine or plan to purchase one in the future, we have compiled several easy to follow slot machine playing strategies!
Slot machines are the loudest and most colorful attractions in a casino. With their fun themes and large jackpot values, they’re designed to pull you in and drain you of your money in small increments. Though slot machines always favor the house, you can use a few tricks to help you beat the odds.
• Creating a Strategy for Winning
Research the payout percentages on different slot machines. You can find this information online, as many websites are dedicated to telling you the payout percentages of slot machines at different casinos. While the casinos do not make this information available to the average player, some insiders get access to this information and publish it online or in specialty magazines and newsletters.
1. Percentages can run anywhere from 80%-98%.
A payout percentage refers to how much of the money spent on the machine is returned to customers. If a payout percentage is 90%, that means the machine pays out 90% of what it takes in.
2. Choose machines with higher payout percentages to increase your odds. Picking higher payout percentages may help your overall chances; payout percentages are one of the few concrete pieces of data available to aid you when choosing slot machines. However, these statistics are taken over millions of spins. Because you're only on the machine a short period of time in relation to those millions of spins, you could see a lot of variance in your winnings. You aren't guaranteed that percentage.
Pick machines with the smallest jackpots. Machines that offer a lot of large prizes tend to pay less often, while machines with smaller prizes tend to pay out more frequently. The bigger the jackpot, the harder it is to hit, so you're better off choosing a machine with a smaller jackpot.
This phenomenon is referred to as "volatility" or "variance."
Double check the machine's maximum jackpot. Two machines might look the same, but one may pay out a 1,500-credit jackpot and the other 10,000 credits. Be aware of the maximum you can win on your machine.
Bet the max wager to increase your jackpot chances. Most machines only pay bonuses and progressive jackpots when the maximum credits are bet. Even on non-progressive machines, the jackpot payout for the maximum credit bet is typically markedly higher than at any other level.
Since you can't win a progressive jackpot if you don't bet the maximum, it makes sense to spend your money wisely by betting the max.
3. Play in an area with a lot of traffic. Machines that pay out more frequently (known as "loose" machines) are typically located in high visibility areas. The idea is that the sound of you winning will attract more attention, enticing other people to come and spend money, too.
Pick machines based on what you like to increase your enjoyment. Whether you like simpler machines with a single payout line or ones with a lot of bonus features, play the ones you enjoy. The odds are not going to be significantly better on one type or the other. Remember that luck plays a major role in your slot success, so while your strategy is to win, enjoying the machine you play on is equally important.
4. Choosing the Type of Slot Machine
opt for a video poker machine if you have the skills to play. If you are a good poker player, video poker is a good choice. That's because it does require skill to play, whereas most machines are based entirely on luck. However, only pick this machine if you know how to play well. Otherwise, you lose any advantage you may have had.
Try machines with fixed jackpots over progressive jackpots. There are two main categories for progressive slots machines: “top payout” and “progressive." With top payout machines, you can win a fixed maximum amount for that machine. Progressive machines are linked together, and the maximum jackpot is determined by how much they are being used. The more people play them, the higher the jackpot amount. However, because of the number of people vying for that jackpot, your odds of winning at progressive machines are lower than fixed machines.
Among flat-top machines, the overall odds are generally similar, no matter how high the jackpot is.
Sometimes a bank of progressive machines in a single casino are linked together. In other cases, the machines are linked throughout the entire state, which is why they feature a high jackpot amount.
5. Choose between reel-spinning or video slots based on your preference. These are essentially the same style of machine, but one is digital and one is not. A reel-spinning slot machine typically features 3 or 5 reels/cylinders with symbols and blanks printed on them. Matching these symbols in certain combinations leads to a winning payout. Video slots play the same, but they may have up to 7 reels, each representing three rows of five symbols. Your chances of winning are pretty much equal for both types of these machines.
Choose the reel-spinning machines for a retro feel. Alternatively, opt for video slots for a flashier, more entertaining slot machine. You can even find video slots that feature your favorite cartoon or television show characters. the same goes for online slots games, which are becoming more popular than land-based ones
Both types are controlled by a program called a random number generator (RNG) that determines the outcome of each spin and makes it impossible to determine the outcome of future spins.
Familiarize yourself with the rules for the machine before you sit down. If you don't understand them, ask an attendant or call customer service if you are playing online. You need to understand what combinations will win you the most money, especially the jackpot.
6. Place your bet. To play a slot machine, you must first insert bills or coins. When you insert your money, the equivalent amount of credits is displayed. Your next move depends on the type of machine you've chosen. With newer machines, you may use a card loaded with credits, much like a credit card, which is provided by the casino.
On reel-spinning slots, push a button marked "play one credit" until you've reached the number of coins you wish to play. Then hit the "spin reels" button or pull the handle. If you want to bet big, you can hit a button marked "play max credits," which will play the maximum coins allowed on that machine.
On video slots, you must push two buttons to complete your bet. First, push one button for the number of pay lines you want to activate and then push a second button to choose how many credits you want to bet per line. Video slots generally have five reels spinning on the screen.
7. Pick your pay lines. Your payout is determined by a winning combination of symbols that appear on what's called the pay line. On classic reel spin machines, only one pay line is displayed on the face of the machine, but video machines offer more pay lines.
Modern multi-line slots may offer 9, 15, 25, 50, or even more pay lines.
Pay lines can be represented horizontally, vertically, diagonally, and even in zigzags
8. Know your limit. Set a "lose limit" and a "double my money" amount before you enter the casino. If you're winning, stop when you have doubled your initial amount. If you're losing, stop when you reach your lose limit.
This will keep you from spending more than you can afford at the casino. Plus, setting a win limit will help you come out ahead. If you keep betting, you could lose everything you've won.
For instance, you may decide that you'll only spend $50 while you're in the casino. That's your "lose limit." So, you'd stop when you run out of that cash or when your winnings equal $100.
9. Make a long-term plan. If you'll be vacationing in a gambling town or spending several days to play, it's best to figure out how you'll budget your funds to cover the length of your visit. Here's what you can do:
Decide how many days you'll make it to the casino and how long you'll gamble during each session.
Divide your total bankroll by the number of days and then divide that daily allowance by the number of hours you plan to play each day. This will tell you how much you can afford to lose per hour.
For example, you arrive in Atlantic City with a $2000 bankroll and plan to stay for 5 days. That allows you to wager $400 per day. You decide that you want to play a total of four hours per day. This means you can afford to lose $100 per hour.
10. Have back-up plans in place to keep your spending in check. You may be surprised at how quickly you can go through your bankroll by playing the slots. With ATMs conveniently located throughout the casino floor, you may find yourself spending more than you intended on your quest to strike it rich.
Bring a pre-determined cash amount with you to gamble and leave credit and debit cards at home or in your hotel room to reduce your risk of overspending.
11. Buddy up. Make a pact with a friend that you'll stop each other from spending more than an agreed-upon amount.
Playing with coins rather than feeding bills into the machine will extend the time of your play.
12. Pocket any winnings you earn. Play only with the money from your initial bankroll; that way, you won't walk away empty-handed. You don't lose what you're winning, which is counterproductive.
This is harder to do if the casino has a card system; however, you can try cashing out big winnings when they happen.
13. Join the casino's club to earn benefits. Join the slot clubs if you are playing at a land-based casino or take advantage of bonus money offerings that online services give to their loyal customers. These clubs often offer bonus cash for playing the slots, while others may give you discounts on things like buffets or hotel stays. These offers are based on how many coins you play in the slot machines or your rate of play.
Compare the benefits of different casinos or sites and choose the casino that offers the best benefits or freebies for your level of play.
Some casinos even give some of these points back as cash, making your gambling dollar stretch even further.
14. Be sure you always have your club card inserted in your slot machine before you spin. You want to get credit for every bit of your play time.
Thank you for reading this article. We hope someday you can visit our website and FINALLY own the slot machine of your choice!
For all products visit IN THE NEW AGE TODAY!
Arcade machines:
Arcade games that include up to 4,500+ popular video arcade games such as but not limited to; Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Galaga, Street Fighter games, Double Dragon, Metal Slug games, Space Invaders, Asteroids, Defender, Stargate, NBA Jam, Karate Champ, and many more!
Pinball machines:
Standard pinball machines, single game pinball machines, and virtual pinball machines that include 2,000+ famous pinball games such as but not limited to; Black Hole, Street Fighter, Comet, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Evil Knievel, Dirty Harry, Doctor Who, Elvira, Jurassic Park and more!
Slot machines:
Real Las Vegas casino slot machines such as but not limited to; IGT slot machines including IGT Game King, Bally slots, WMS slot machines.
Jukeboxes:
Rock-Ola jukeboxes; Rock-Ola CD jukeboxes, Rock-Ola vinyl-45 jukeboxes, and the Rock-Ola Music Center digital downloadable jukebox!
Other game room products
Air Hockey, Foosball, Bubble hockey, Dart machines, popcorn machines, skill crane toy machines.
IN THE NEW AGE (InTheNewAge.com)
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.