China Online Education Market Forecast By Segment, (Early Childhood K12+Steam Education) and (Corporate, Vocational, Language) Training & Company Analysis
According to Renub Research China Online Education Market will be an opportunity of US$ 100 Billion by 2026. Forecast by Segment: Early Childhood, K12+Steam, Corporate, Vocational, & Language Training, Company Analysis
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 11, 2020 ) The market of online education in China has a raging fire development in recent years; as a result, novel products have been springing up gaining more customers’ as well as recognition and attracting more developers and investors. A famous English Novelist, “Dickens” wrote in his famous book “A Tale of Two Cities”. It was the best time and it was the worst times. The same goes for Chinese practitioners in today’s China’s internet world.
Government more spending on education and with the influx of huge number of capital investments, online education industries number in China showed geometric growth in the year 2013. At the beginning of the year 2014, leaders of internet giants most commonly called BAT (Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent) has began to seize the online education industry in China. As per Renub Research Analysis, China Online Education Market will be an opportunity of US$ 100 Billion by 2026.
How COVID-19 is driving the Digital Education Market in China
China’s economy has been walloped due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Since, many businesses have been shut temporarily due to the quarantine rules. But this lockdown came as an unexpected boon for the online education sector. According to our research, DingTalk, software developed by Alibaba has been installed 1.1 Billion times in China due to Covid-19, and it is being used extensively by schools and students. Approximately 220 Million Chinese students – primary, secondary and tertiary were homebound during Lunar New Year holiday because of the current epidemic. This pandemic offers an enormous opportunity for the companies operating in online education space.
The factors that are helping the China E-learning Market to grow are as follows:
• Increasing government spending on education
• Propelled by conducive environment favourable policies and capital inflows
• Accelerated revision of the laws on private education and supporting policies
• Shift from PC to Mobile Client
• Huge development potential of K12 online education market
However, the factors like Lack of supervision of online platforms may hinder the growth of China online education market during the forecast period.
In this report, we have studied, China online education market by segment- Early Childhood Education, K12+Steam Education, Corporate Training, Vocational Training, Language Training. The K12+Steam Education market is growing at a rapid pace.
Renub Research report titled “China Online Education Market By Segment (Early Childhood Education, K12+Steam Education, Corporate Training, Vocational Training, Language Training) Education Investment, Private Education, Online Education Policy Company (Neworiental Corporation (XDF), Tomorrow Advancing Life (TAL), Baidu Jiaoyu, NetEase Cloud Classroom, Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU)”. This report captures an all-encompassing detail of the key growth drivers and restraining factors, demand, and their projections for the upcoming years.
K12+Steam Education leads the China Online Education Market
The market for K12+Steam Education is rising among all other segments. We have studied China online education market by segments by Early Childhood Education, Corporate Training, Vocational Training, and Language Training.
By Segment – Five Segments has been analyzed in the report
• Early Childhood Education
• K12+Steam Education
• Corporate Training
• Vocational Training
• Language Training
Development of China Online Industry
• Educational Investment
• Private Investment
• Online Education Policy
All the companies have been studied from two points
• Recent Developments
• Sales Analysis
Company Analysis
• Neworiental Corporation (XDF)
• Tomorrow Advancing Life (TAL)
• Baidu Jiaoyu
• NetEase Cloud Classroom
• Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU)
