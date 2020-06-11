C4ISR Market Outlook and Global Forecast to 2030
C4ISR Market by Application (Communication, Command & Control, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, and Electronic Warfare), Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne, and Space), Solution, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 11, 2020 ) The C4ISR Market is projected to reach $157.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2030. Increased requirement for Situational Awareness (SA) in military operations and rising use of geospatial intelligence are among the factors driving the growth of the C4ISR market. Military modernization programs, enhanced situational awareness, increasing defense budgets of countries worldwide, border disputes, and rising tensions between Middle Eastern countries are expected to drive the C4ISR market during the forecast period.
Land segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.
Based on platform, the land platform segment is projected to have the highest market share of the C4ISR market from 2019 to 2030. C4ISR systems for land forces include air defense systems, communication systems, and electronic warfare systems for force protection. Land-based systems integrate and interact with airborne and naval systems, which provide new possibilities to enhance tactical capabilities. Land-based C4ISR act as mobile information systems, wherein the information is collected from military headquarters and data is shared with soldiers on the battlefield. The growth of the land segment can be attributed to the need for situational awareness in battlefields, accuracy in navigation and connectivity, increase in regional conflicts, and modernization of militaries.
The electronic warfare segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on application, the electronic warfare segment of the C4ISR market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2030. Electronic warfare systems are used for various electronic attack, electronic support, and electronic defense missions. Electronic warfare systems provide the capability to operate in hostile environments by securing various air defense systems. The electronic warfare segment is expected to witness significant growth in the near future owing to the various advancements in electronic warfare systems. The increasing procurement of electronic warfare systems due to the growing transnational and regional instability across the world is expected to drive the market for electronic warfare. The rising use of electronic warfare technologies for geospatial intelligence gathering is expected to further drive the electronic warfare market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the C4ISR market during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities in the next few years. The increase in defense spending among countries in the Asia Pacific region has increased opportunities for C4ISR applications. This growth can be attributed to the high demand from countries such as China, India, and Japan. The military budgets of these countries are increasing year-on-year due to the increasing adoption of advanced warfare techniques. The rise in conflicts among neighboring countries in the Asia Pacific region and the threats from growing terrorism in the region are driving this market in the Asia Pacific region. With geopolitical tensions in South China Sea and border issues in multiple countries, procurement of C4ISR systems will increase across the region.
Key Market Players
Key players profiled in the C4ISR market report include Lockheed Martin (US), Raytheon (US), Rockwell Collins (US), BAE Systems (UK), Thales (France), Leonardo (Italy), Elbit Systems (Israel), and Northrop Grumman (US), among others.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
