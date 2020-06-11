BlueJeans by Verizon to be Listed as a top player in Video Conferencing Software on 360Quadrants
The BlueJeans Command Center provides useful insights, such as the activity status of users, the locations from where users are attending, the cost being saved through the meeting, and even vehicular emissions avoided.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, June 11, 2020 ) BlueJeans by Verizon has been selected for analysis and listing as a top player in the Video Conferencing Software market on 360Quadrants, post evaluation. BlueJeans video conferencing software enables scalable and secured business meetings, with the option to join a meeting through any device. BlueJeansutilizes WebRTC standard to enable attendees to join meetings directly through a browser, without the need to download an application.
Verizon acquired BlueJeans in April 2020 for US $500 million as part of a strategic initiative to integrate the solution with its 5G product roadmap and pick up on the business opportunity of Zoom facing security concerns. BlueJeans video conferencing software provides effective collaboration options, such as polling, screen sharing, Q&A, and text chat. AI integration provides smart transcripts, making it easier for attendees to understand conversations. The BlueJeans Command Center provides useful insights, such as the activity status of users, the locations from where users are attending, the cost being saved through the meeting, and even vehicular emissions avoided. BlueJeans pricing can be enquired through 360Quadrants.
360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform,is working on releasing a quadrant on Video Conferencing Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white papers, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.
360Quadrants covers 28 companies in the Video Conferencing Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.
Along with the listing of BlueJeans Video Conferencing software, 360Quadrants has worked on listing 3CX, Adobe Connect, Bitrix24, Amazon Chime, Circuit, Cisco Jabber, Cisco Webex Meetings, and Daily, among others, as the top vendors in the Video Conferencing Software market. The platform will also provide the most granular Video Conferencing Software comparisons between vendors.
Video Conferencing Software is used to organize business meetings, webinars, and team collaboration sessions. Video conferencing software helps connect internal and external stakeholders and brings them together in meetings with features like chat rooms, conference rooms, video calling, screen sharing, and enhanced collaboration. Video conferencing software enables employees to connect with colleagues and take part in virtual meetings, irrespective of their physical location, thus reducing travel cost & time. It enhances productivity, enabling teams to interact in real-time, resolve issues, and have meetings swiftly and efficiently.
360Quadrants Scoring Methodology
The top companies in Video Conferencing Software will be rated using the following methodology:
A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).
A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.
Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.
Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.
Approximately 50+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research into the Video Conferencing Software market. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.
A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:
Buyers
Industry Experts
360Quadrants Analysts
Vendors (Competitors)
The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).
After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.
About 360Quadrants
360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide. The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.
360Quadrants will also be launching quadrants in fields like Marketing Automation, Social Media Analytics, and Project Management.
