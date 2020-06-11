Protein Expression Market Worth $4.1 Billion by 2025 | Growth in the life science and biopharmaceutical industries
North America to dominate the global protein expression market during the forecast period
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 11, 2020 ) [173 Pages Report] The Global Protein Expression Market size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.2% between 2020 and 2025.
The protein expression market study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies.
Secondary Research:
The secondary research process involves the widespread use of secondary sources, directories, databases (such as Bloomberg Businessweek, Factiva, and D&B Hoovers), white papers, annual reports, company house documents, investor presentations, and SEC filings of companies. Secondary research was used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the protein expression market.
Primary Research:
In the primary research process, various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. The primary sources from the supply side include industry experts such as CEOs, vice presidents, marketing and sales directors, technology & innovation directors, and related key executives from various key companies and organizations operating in the protein expression market. Primary sources from the demand side included industry experts, such as researchers & scientists.
Market Segmentation in Depth:
Based on system type, the market is segmented into prokaryotic expression systems, mammalian cell expression systems, insect cell expression systems, yeast expression systems, cell-free expression systems, and algal-based expression systems. The prokaryotic expression systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global protein expression market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the low cost and ease of use of prokaryotic expression systems.
Based on product and service, the protein expression industry is segmented into reagents, expression vectors, competent cells, instruments, and services. The reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly due to the increasing research activities in the field of protein expression and the large-scale production of antibodies and vaccines.
Recent Developments:
- In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. acquired the biotechnology company, Qiagen (Germany). This acquisition will help Thermo Fisher Scientific to enhance its precision medicine portfolio through molecular diagnostics and improved life sciences solutions.
- In 2020, Merck announced plans for the construction of a new biotech development facility in Switzerland. The company will be investing USD 282.5 million for this purpose. This facility is going to strengthen the company’s presence in the protein expression market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=180323924
In 2019, North America dominated the protein expression sector, followed by Europe. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in the geriatric population, and increasing demand for protein biologics.
The prominent players in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Genscript Biotech Corporation (US), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Lonza (US), Promega Corporation (US), New England Biolabs (US), Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd. (US), and Synthetic Genomics Inc. (US).
