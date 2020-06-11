Breast Reconstruction Market worth $603 million, Growing at a CAGR of 7.0% by 2025
North America was the largest regional segment of the breast reconstruction market in 2019.
EMAILWIRE.COM, June 11, 2020 ) [136 Pages Report] The Global Breast Reconstruction Market size is expected to grow from USD 603 million by 2025 from USD 430 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0%.
The study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the breast reconstruction market. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to collect information on the market and its different subsegments.
Secondary Research;
The secondary sources referred to for this research study on the breast reconstruction market include publications from government sources such as white papers; articles from recognized authors; gold standard and silver standard websites, directories, and databases; corporate filings such as annual reports, SEC filings, investor presentations, and financial statements; research journals; press releases; and trade, business, and professional associations.
Primary Research;
The breast reconstruction market comprises several stakeholders, such as breast reconstruction product manufacturers and distributors. Various primary sources from both the supply and demand sides of the market were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information.
Browse 138 market data Tables and 29 Figures spread through 136 Pages and in-depth TOC - Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=186501593
Breast implants accounted for the largest share of the breast reconstruction market, by product, in 2019.
Based on the product, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into breast implants, tissue expanders, and acellular dermal matrix. The breast implants segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.
By procedure, the immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.
Based on the procedure, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into immediate, delayed, and revision procedures. The immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of surgeries post-mastectomy and rising awareness.
By type, the unilateral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.
Based on type, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into unilateral and bilateral. The unilateral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The increasing incidence of breast cancer and rising awareness are major factors responsible for the dominant share of this segment.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=186501593
Report Objectives:
- To define, describe, segment, and forecast the breast reconstruction market
- To forecast the size of the market with respect to the main regional segments—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
- To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
By region, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. This is attributed to factors such as the rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing awareness of breast reconstruction, and FDA approvals for breast reconstruction products
The prominent players operating in the global breast reconstruction market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Allergan (Ireland), Ideal Implant Incorporated (US), Sebbin (France), GC Aesthetics (Ireland), Polytech Health & Aesthetics (Germany), Sientra (US), Integra Lifesciences (US), RTI Surgical Holdings (US), Establishment Labs S.A. (Costa Rica), and Silimed (Brazil).
